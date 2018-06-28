Celine Dion Looks Unrecognizable In New Instagram Photo

Celine shocked fans with a new photo on social media.

Celine Dion shocked fans with a new photo she shared on Instagram this week. Daily Mail reports that the star had her followers on the social media site feeling pretty confused after she shared a new photo of herself looking in the mirror with a new haircut featuring bangs.

Dion shared the new photo of herself showing off her new ‘do sporting long blonde hair and a multi-colored print shirt dress while holding a green bag behind her back. Dion then accessorized her look with blue heels and dark black sunglasses as she pouted into the mirror.

Celine shared the snap shortly before starting her new tour in Tokyo, Japan, and wrote in the caption of the new photo, “Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?”

But it turns out fans were a little more focused on Celine’s face than her excitement for her show.

Daily Mail reported that the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s recent Instagram post was flooded with comments from confused fans who claimed that she looked unrecognizable in her upload.

One fan told the star in the comments section, “Oh em gee! You don’t even look like Celine any more!” while another fan wrote on the social media site, “Is this REALLY Celine?”

Dion hasn’t commented on the confusion her new Instagram photo caused, though Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer was looking more like her old self in another photo her team shared with her more than 2 million followers after the show.

Posting a snap of herself while on stage in Japan in a colorful costume, the bangs Dion was sporting in her original photo had disappeared as she held the microphone to her face and smiled to the crowd.

“Thank you Tokyo for the warm welcome and for being an amazing audience at our first show! – Team Céline,” the upload was captioned.

As Inquisitr reported last month, Celine only recently returned to the stage after suffering a few setbacks with her health that forced her to cancel a number of her Las Vegas residency shows earlier this year.

After stepping back onto the Sin City stage after several weeks away from performing, Dion offered an update on how she’s doing now and admitted that she was “happy” to be back performing for her fans.

“You know, it’s been a while since we’ve done a show. I had a little health issue — don’t we all,” she said while addressing the crowd.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous,” Celine then added.

Billboard confirmed that Celine was suffering from the condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, a middle ear condition that made it difficult for the star to be able to hear properly and sing. Dion underwent minor surgery to correct the issue.