Julia Roberts Finally Joins Instagram, See Her Fabulous First Post

The 'Pretty Woman' just made social media a whole lot brighter!

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has finally joined the social media trend by creating an Instagram account. Her first post was fabulous and cheerful, much like the actress herself.

Roberts shared a sweet and simple message for her first foray into the world of social media. The 50-year-old actress and star of the iconic Pretty Woman shared her first snap, which included a happy message.

“Hello,” penned the wife of Cinematographer Danny Moder alongside a photo of herself sitting outside, crossed legged on the grass. Roberts can be seen wearing jean shorts with a black long-sleeved sweater that has “Love” written across it and a red arrow going through the “o.”

She’s currently not following anyone, yet already has over 130,000 followers and counting.

Roberts isn’t the only big-name star who decided to jump on the social media trend of communicating with fans. Nicole Kidman joined Instagram in January of 2018 and John Travolta signed up in May.

Roberts foray into social media was shocking to her longtime fans after the actress revealed in an interview with Marie Claire in 2013 she thought social media was “unappealing.”

“[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant,” she said in the interview.

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

“There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pi**ed off at each other. I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up,” she quipped.

Roberts has been very busy as of late. The mother of three will next star in the films Little Bee and Ben is Back, as well as the TV series Homecoming. Fans would love to see the beloved actress in more projects, but as she told Marie Claire, she is more interested in enjoying her career than working for the sake of working.

“I think the reason why I’ve been able to enjoy my career is that I always knew, for some reason—even when it was about getting a job to pay your bills and stuff—I always knew that it will surface, it will come,” she shared in the interview. “The things that are correct for me will come to me at the time that I am interested in them and have the capacity, the understanding, to do them. When I miss out on a part, I can be bummed I didn’t get it, but then I see who got it, and I think, Oh, well.”