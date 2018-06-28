‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn ‘Just Finished’ Script For Vol. 3, According To Brother Sean

The actor behind Kraglin said his brother, James Gunn, has finished his first draft of the script for the third film at Wednesday night's Saturn Awards.

If you can trust any member of the Ravagers, it’s Kraglin. Well, except for that one time he, y’know, betrayed his captain, Yondu Udonta, in that whole mutiny thing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

But aside from that, totally reliable.

If there’s one person you can rely on for news about the franchise itself, it’s actor Sean Gunn, the man who brings Kraglin to life on screen. After all, he is the younger brother of Guardians writer/director James Gunn in real life.

According to a video interview from the Associated Press, shot on the red carpet outside Wednesday night’s Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, Sean’s big brother has finished and turned in his first draft of the script for the third installment of the insanely popular Marvel cinematic franchise.

“He just finished, and from what I understand… he just finished and turned in his draft, um, so, it’s pretty close,” Sean Gunn said in the interview. “He’s told me some things, I can’t tell any of those things to you.”

“For example,” Sean Gunn’s fiancée Natasha Halevi joked, “We heard that Kraglin was cut.”

“No,” Sean Gunn said after a good laugh.

News that a third film is already written is good news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s unassuming underdog franchise. The off-beat nature of the original film and its rag-tag collection of relatively unknown characters was a smash success and a gamble that paid off for the entertainment giant. According to Entertainment Weekly, Guardians 2 was recently ranked sixth overall for box office earnings among films in the MCU with $389 million. The franchise’s first installment joined Vol. 2 in the Top 10, coming in ninth with $333 million.

Inside the Saturn Awards, Black Panther reigned supreme, with five wins on the evening, according to Deadline. The film earned honors for Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Danai Gurira), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler), and Best Make-Up (Joel Harlow and Ken Diaz). The title character’s portrayer, Chadwick Boseman, lost out in the fight for Best Actor to Mark Hamill for his turn as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Guardians lead actor Chris Pratt’s most recent project, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, had a fairly massive opening week, having hit theaters a mere six days ago. According to Box Office Mojo, the most recent sequel of the Jurassic Park franchise has earned $181 million to date.