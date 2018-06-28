Stacy Keibler Gave Birth To Second Child, Son Bodhi Brooks, As Revealed On Instagram

Actress, dancer, model, and former WWE star Stacy Keibler has revealed she had her second child, son Bodhi Brooks, via an adorable post to Instagram. Keibler and husband Jared Pobre, along with 3-year-old daughter Ava Grace, announced the arrival of their new bundle of blue with a picture showing their hands interwoven, along with the caption, “Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world????His spirit melts our hearts ♥️♥️♥️ We feel beyond blessed!????#Familyof4 #Secondhomebirth #Welcometotheworld.”

“The actress called her daughter ‘the new love of our lives’ shortly after her birth in August 2014, adding: ‘We’ve never experienced a level of joy and happiness like this before!'” reports US Weekly. With her first child, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant had a “medication-free home birth in July 2015, saying it was ‘by far the best decision I could have made.’ After 19 hours of labor, Keibler felt extremely connected to her newborn.” Keibler wrote in a blog post on her website, “I kept saying, like, ‘Ava’s a warrior. I’m a warrior…’ Then when she came out, I feel like we had this bond that we fought together.” Keibler went the same route for her second child’s birth, choosing to stay at home rather than having her baby in a hospital.

The actress has shut down her personal website since that post and has been keeping a lower profile in recent years. Perhaps she had enough of the limelight to last a lifetime when she was dating George Clooney, back when both actors were single. Their high-profile romance ended after two years. “Stacy called it quits. She wants to have children and a family someday. She knows where George stands on that,” a friend told People magazine. As the world knows, that eventually changed once Clooney met and married Amal, and now they have twins, Ella and Alexander.

But that version of events doesn’t exactly jive with what she said to Fit Pregnancy back in 2014. They reported that before she and Pobre met, each had told their parents that they didn’t want to have children. “But when you’re with the right person, everything changes,” she shared. “My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating, and once we both knew, we didn’t hesitate. I just knew I was ready and that there’s no one else in the world I would want to do this with.”