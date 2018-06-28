Gwen Stefani Shares Her Fantasy With Blake Shelton During Debut Las Vegas Residency Show

Gwen was all about boyfriend Blake during the opening night of her Las Vegas show.

Gwen Stefani spoke out about her “fantasy come true” with boyfriend Blake Shelton during her first show of her Las Vegas residency. Entertainment Tonight reports that the star admitted that she was living her fantasy up on stage in Sin City as she performed in a cowgirl costume in front of the country star, who she referred to as her “best friend.”

The site reports that Stefani dressed up like a cowgirl for one of her costume changes during her opening night on June 27 – which could potentially have been a tribute to her man – before acknowledging him in front of the crowd who gathered to see her first “Just A Girl” show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton,” Gwen excitedly told the crowd of her boyfriend, who was in attendance to see her very first Las Vegas show. “This is like my fantasy come true, thanks for sharing it with me.”

In addition to watching Stefani to her thing from the crowd, Shelton also spent some time with the pop star backstage at the show.

ET reports that Gwen showed off the sweet gift she got from her man in a post on Instagram Stories as she shared the very sweet love note he gave to her before taking to the stage.

Sharing a photo of a small card she received from her man, which appeared to come alongside a bouquet of flowers, Gwen revealed on the social media site that the message was from her “best friend.”

“You worked so hard on this show,” the adorable love note read. “Congrats on opening night. I love you.”

Stefani then shared a glimpse at the bouquet of flowers she received which included several sunflowers alongside the caption, “I love my Blake!!!”

❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

Following the show, the mom of three shared a sweet photo of the twosome gazing into each other eyes on Instagram while seemingly backstage at the Vegas show.

But it wasn’t just Gwen who was spreading the love on social media.

Inquisitr reported that Blake also took to social media to share his pride ahead of his girlfriend’s opening night in Las Vegas, sharing a loving message for her on Twitter before Stefani’s first “Just A Girl” concert.

“Today’s the day!!! @gwenstefani opening night in Las Vegas!!!” Blake tweeted on June 27. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world….”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Blake’s message for Gwen came shortly after he discussed their romance during a candid interview with NBC’s Sunday Today in which he spoke openly about potentially marrying her one day.

When asked about marrying his girlfriend of more than two years and if a wedding is in their future, Inquisitr reported that Shelton responded, “I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

“I’m at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything, and having it with my family and with Gwen, and her kids,” he added of possibly heading down the aisle with Stefani.