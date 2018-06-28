Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Sexy First Photo From ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ With Co-Star Brad Pitt

The Quentin Tarantino film will be released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the infamous Tate/LaBianca murders in 1969.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has treated fans to a sexy first-look image of himself and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt on Instagram. The smoking hot twosome was clad in 60s garb for the photo.

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino and released by Sony Pictures, also stars Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, and Scoot McNairy.

Also, cast was Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Michael Madsen in small roles.

According to a story published by Deadline, DiCaprio was the first actor to commit to the film, quickly followed by Pitt and Robbie. Deadline reported that the filmmaker has described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.”

The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and a former star of a western TV series and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor – Sharon Tate.

The actor and his stunt double then embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

Tate, who will be portrayed by Margot Robbie in the film, was married to Roman Polanski for one year, from 1968-1969. She was brutally stabbed to death by members of the Manson Family in the home she shared with Polanski. At the time of her death, she was 8.5 months pregnant with the couple’s son. The next day, members of the Manson family murdered supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, who were killed in a similar fashion as Tate and four others.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Pitt worked with Tarantino on 2009’s Inglorious Basterds, and DiCaprio appeared in 2013’s Django Unchained. Longtime Tarantino collaborators Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are also appearing in the film.

During an appearance at CinemaCon, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino remarked of the film, “Sony and myself will be coming to the theaters with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford,” Tarantino said of DiCaprio and Pitt. “It’s very hush-hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture hippie revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on August 9, 2019, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Tate/LaBianca murders.