‘Jersey Shore’s’ Sammi Giancola’s Display Of Love After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Relationship Drama

How one castmate is supporting her decision.

In a surprising twist, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has reportedly sent her own message to fans that she is doing fine amidst the relationship drama surrounding her ex-lover, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The Jersey Shore alum was seen in a new photo posted to Instagram by her longtime boyfriend Christian Biscardi on June 27, where Biscardi revealed his true feelings for the former reality star and she responded with her own message of love for him.

Biscardi, 28, shared a photo of himself with Giancola, 31, on his social media account alongside a touching caption about their relationship.

“I will always be the worst looking person in every picture we take and I’m okay with it,” he captioned the post.

Giancola noted in the comments section that she too was content in their relationship, remarking to Biscardi, “You’re my better half.”

Her former Jersey Shore co-star and current Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celebrity Deena Nicole Cortese also commented on the post. “So happy you found your lobster,” she penned. Cortese lifted the statement from the NBC series Friends, noting that her pal was finally content in her romantic relationship.

The former reality star did not return to film new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She was the only original cast member to opt out of the series.

E! News published a statement from the New Jersey native where she explained her reasons for not wanting to join Nicole Polizzi, Cortese, Jenni Farley, Paul DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Magro for the reboot.

Giancola explained, “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

Us Weekly reported that Giancola “didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” whom she dated on and off for the better part of eight years, beginning in 2009.

Giancola’s contentment comes on the heels of relationship drama between her ex Magro and his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Jen Harley. As Inquisitr previously reported, Harley and Magro reportedly got into an argument on their way home from a barbecue, and she was accused of hitting the reality star in the face and dragging him with her car when he tried to leave the vehicle.

The couple’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, was in the vehicle at the time.