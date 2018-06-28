Paris Jackson Shares Photo Of Joe Jackson’s Final Moment In A Tribute To Her Grandfather

Joe Jackson, the father of the Michael, Janet and the members of the iconic Jackson 5 has died at age 89. The legendary talent manager was hospitalized with terminal pancreatic cancer and passed away two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson’s death nine years ago.

His granddaughter, Paris Jackson shared a photo of his final moment on Instagram in a tribute to “the legend that started it all.”

Paris revealed in an Instagram tribute that the terminally ill Joe Jackson’s eyes lit up when she shared stories that her father Michael Jackson told her about the patriarch.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Paris wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute along with a photo of holding his hand. “Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.”

Jackson was surrounded by family when he passed with his wife of 69 years Katherine Jackson by his side.

According to TMZ, Joe Jackson has had several health problems in his last few years. Jackson had a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015 and subsequently had a pacemaker implanted.

His 20-year-old granddaughter acknowledged his legacy in the tribute stating that his grandchildren and children are proud to carry his name.

“You are the first true Jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man I know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

Due to his children’s success, many regard Joe Jackson as the greatest talent manager in history. The late Michael Jackson and others said his parenting and management methods included physical abuse and grueling work schedules.

Joe Jackson, father and early manager of the Jackson family, has passed away #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/HJomtKnZxn — billboard (@billboard) June 27, 2018

A defiant Joe Jackson admitted that he hit Michael and his siblings but argued that it wasn’t a beating and it was necessary to keep them out of prison.

Where It All Began…

Salute To Joe Jackson (R.I.P.)

Love To The Entire Jackson Family Tree…

Iconic Legacy Greatness!!! pic.twitter.com/BptBMb6BaK — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) June 27, 2018

Five of Joe Jackson’s sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael – formed the Jackson 5, and Randy was an occasional member. His three daughters – LaToya, Rebbie, and Janet – all went on to have solo careers with Janet’s success rivaling Michael’s.

Joe Jackson had 10 children with Katherine and one daughter from an affair with Cheryl Terrell. His public image suffered over allegations that he abused his children. His relationship with his children seemingly improved with Michael acknowledging that his father’s upbringing hardened him.

Joe Jackson is survived by nine of his 11 children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.