‘Westworld’ Theory: Did HBO Put An Easter Egg In The Forge That Came From ‘Game Of Thrones’?

Some eagle-eyed viewers believe HBO planted a 'Game of Thrones' Easter egg in the Season 2 finale of 'Westworld'

In the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Westworld, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) made her way into The Forge. In essence, The Forge is a giant virtual library that houses the coding for every human who has ever used the theme park. However, some fans have noticed a resemblance between The Forge and the giant library seen in the Citadel in HBO’s other juggernaut series, Game of Thrones.

According to Esquire, some viewers are now suggesting that the library in Westworld is a hidden Easter egg that is a shout out to the Citadel library where Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) spent a lot of time in the last season of Game of Thrones. In fact, it was here, that Sam learned about Jon Snow’s real parents and what that would mean with him now being a legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

In both instances, the books are very similar with their old-fashioned covers. Which isn’t particularly a very long stretch as all old books tend to look the same. However, one eagle-eyed Westworld viewer also noticed a light that looked very similar in shape to decorations seen hanging high up in the Citadel library and posted the image to Reddit’s Game of Thrones subreddit and that is why viewers are making the connection.

Redditors then went on to discuss whether this was, in fact, an Easter egg or not. As Khaluaguru points out on Reddit, “There is no historical significance, as far as I’m aware, to those sorts of lights being used specifically in libraries.” They then went on to elaborate further.

“I’m confident that a set decorator or designer found this lamp and either before or after bringing it to the team for approval, someone – either them or someone else – brought up GOT, to which someone said, ‘Yes – let’s do it.’ Generally, this is how these visual non-scripted Easter eggs happen.”

Along with the theory HBO placed a Game of Thrones Easter egg in the Season 2 finale of Westworld, some fans have suggested an even deeper meaning to the similarity between the two libraries. This theory suggests that viewers of Westworld had better get ready for a crossover with Game of Thrones. Believers of this theory think that since there is now proof of multiple theme parks in Westworld, then it is possible one of those parks could be a medieval theme park and that is how Westworld and Game of Thrones will crossover.

So, potentially, everything you see in Game of Thrones is just an elaborate theme park run by Delos.

Of course, whether this is just an Easter egg between the two shows or an indication that they are somehow linked is yet to be seen and fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Westworld to find out.

Westworld has been confirmed for Season 3 according to Variety. However, shooting is not expected to start until June of next year according to an interview Ed Harris did with the Huffington Post.