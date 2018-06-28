Donald Trump At Fargo Rally, Tears Into Democratic Senator

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp took on several verbal blows from Trump as he attacked North Dakota's vulnerable incumbent.

Wednesday night, President Donald J. Trump placed himself in the middle of the senate race. He spoke in Fargo for a campaign rally, seeking to give GOP Representative Kevin Cramer a boisterous vouch in the North Dakota race. Cramer is one of Trump’s hard-lined supporters in Congress, promising to always be with this president, so naturally the president urged rally goers to elect his obviously favored choice for senator. Not all words at the rally were positive, as Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and other democratic party members came under fire from Trump’s attacks at the rally, reports NBC News. Heitkamp in particular took on much of the assault, as she is currently running up against Cramer in the senate race. As is typical of Donald, his use of colorful language and name calling was not to be left out of his republican crowd rousing speech.

“We need Kevin Cramer to replace liberal Democrat Heidi Headlamp in the Senate. When Heidi ran for office, she promised to be independent vote for people of North Dakota, instead she went to Washington and immediately joined Chuck, you know who Chuck is, and Nancy, and now they have a new leader. Who is their leader? Maxine Waters is their new leader.”

Trump went on to goad the mass of conservatives at the rally into applauding as he remarked on Waters’ looks just before pleading, some might say rather pleased with himself, for the democratic party to keep Waters on air as their political mouth-piece. He bellowed on about North Dakota’s need to vote in someone for senate whose choices align with what Trump touts is the views of that state’s citizens, making sure to exclaim that Heitkamp would definitely vote against Justice Kennedy’s replacement.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (L) (D-NY) looks on as Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (R) (D-ND) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats announced legislation to ensure American workers receive paid medical and family leave. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

It is important to note that while North Dakota has been a largely red state for decades, the North Dakota Republican Party is vastly different from that of what people are acquainted with today. Real Clear Politics points out that ND’s economic policies set them apart. They are dictated by the Nonpartisan League, which just so happens to have been a socialist leaning group. That group dominated the Great Plains during the entire first half of the 20th century. The state has been represented in the past by Republican Senator such as Gerald Nye and others who were supportive of the New Deal while remaining skeptical of foreign involvements. These impulses have become very much confined to the Democratic Party since the Roosevelt Administration, and that party has since began to have much growth inside the state. In fact, another fixture in North Dakota politics has been the railing against Wall Street and all of the government borrowing. The past two senators, Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan, as well as congressman Earl Pomeroy, have all been strongly aligned with these important factors of the state’s values. Heitkamp has been following up after winning against prior Republican nominee Rick Berg, and many in North Dakota believe her to be a fantastic fit for the state.

Heitkamp’s views have not been in lockstep with Donald Trump, that much is true. She has been serving since 2013. She cites the top priorities on her campaign website as being a strong economy, safer communities, and working families. Indeed, Heitkamp happens to be a working mother who grew up with a volunteer fire-fighter and seasonal construction worker as her father. Her mother was a school cook; Heitkamp knows much about what it means to be a working family, and has fought hard to be a strong voice in her community and in the political world that has not always been friendly to females in positions of power. The senator works to bring down health care premium costs and raise health care access to veterans, seniors, and North Dakota families, continuing to oppose the bill that would do the opposite of what she attempts to gain within her state. More on what Heitkamp stands for can be found on Heidi for North Dakota.