Tristan Thompson Says Khloe Kardashian Knows The Code To His Phone After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian hilariously put their feud behind them in a series of Instagram videos posted to Kim’s story on Wednesday night, and an interesting bit of information was revealed in the clips.

According to a June 27 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson was seen on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story revealing that Khloe Kardashian knows the pass code to his phone following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

It all started when Kim Kardashian was taking videos during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party on Wednesday. Khloe seemed to be having a great time with her sisters, minus Kourtney, who is on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. During the party, Kim pulled out her phone and asked her followers if she should get Tristan Thompson to unblock her in honor of Khloe’s birthday. When the NBA star said he would things got even more interesting.

In one video, Kim Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson was the code to his phone was, and then asked Khloe Kardashian to come over. Tristan then revealed that Khloe knew the pass code, which is likely because of his previous infidelity.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. However, despite the betrayal, Khloe decided to stand by her man and chose to stay in Cleveland by Tristan’s side. The couple then began working on their relationship issues and have since been focused on their family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was allegedly spotted shopping for jewelry in Calabasas last week, and was reportedly looking at huge diamond rings. Days later, Khloe Kardashian was spotted out with her baby daddy for a dinner date and was seen rocking a huge diamond sparkler on her left hand. Fans are now wondering if Tristan may have popped the question to Khloe.

“Tristan was looking at engagement rings at the Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas, Polacheck’s, last week. The diamonds Tristan were looking at were huge, like over 5 carats in size and cost over $350,000. He was in a good mood and seemed excited to be shopping,” an insider dished.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet on their relationship since the cheating scandal, fans are hoping to see more of their drama as well as their daughter, True, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this summer.