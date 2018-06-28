Kim Kardashian Makes Tristan Thompson Unblock Her In Hilarious Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemed to put their feud behind them during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party on Wednesday night. The pair, who had some bad blood between them after the NBA star’s cheating scandal, are now seemingly moving forward, and Kim even documented the entire thing on Instagram.

According to a June 27 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian was posting videos from Khloe Kardashian’s birthday bash on her Instagram story Wednesday night. During one of the videos, Kim asked her followers if she should get Tristan Thompson to unfollow her in honor of Khloe’s special day.

“Alright guys what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday– do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim said while showing a video of herself with Tristan and Khloe in the background. “For Khloe’s birthday, I think it’s only right,” Kardashian added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had been blocked on Instagram by Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal. Kim had defended her sister Khloe and called the entire situation “so f—ed up,” which prompted Tristan to block not only her, but Khloe’s best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

During Kardashian’s Instagram stories, she teased Thompson about blocking Khloe’s friends and family, and even recorded Tristan officially unblocking her on Instagram as well as re-following her on the social media site.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also got some great footage of Khloe Kardashian having a great time during her birthday celebration. All of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, expect for Kourtney who is busy on a romantic Italian vacation with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, were in attendance, and the girls did not hold back. They danced around, posed for selfies, and seemed to be having so much fun.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson only recently moved back to L.A. after spending most of the year in Cleveland, where Tristan plays for the Cavaliers. The pair headed home to Cali earlier this month and have been spotted out and about on date nights, fast food runs, and even partying at the Peppermint Club with Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, NBA’s 2018 Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons.

It seems that Kim Kardashian and the rest of Khloe Kardashian’s friends and family are moving on from Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal and that everyone is in a much better place than they were a few months ago.