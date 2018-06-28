Magic Gaming And HyperX Team Up

This year's NBA 2K League season has brought a lead gaming component manufacturer together with one of the competing teams.

As of June 27 of this year, Magic Gaming and HyperX are proud to announce their mutually beneficial partnership amid the gaming and esports industry. Both parties are excited, telling reporters at Pure Magic that a fresh social media campaign will be launched soon. Anyone wishing to get involved can follow the team on Twitter; just search for @MagicGaming or #MagicGamingGivaeaway. Fans of HyperX will also be able to win prizes due to the partnership. They can do so by getting involved with the in-game and social media campaigns, says the duo. These two companies want to work together in an effort to get fans even closer to the action. You may be asking yourself, ‘what action?’ if you are not savvy to the world of sports and gaming.

Well as it turns out, in the world of sports and gaming, a harmony among both has began an international pull. Esports is quickly rising to the top, with some of the world’s biggest brands investing in the industry and various competitions, reports Critical Hit. Electronic sports is form of professional and competitive video gaming that has taken the world by storm. Not that video gaming competitions are new. Quite the contrary, these have been around since the early 1970’s. Do a quick search for Stanford University, and read up on Spacewar Olympics. Throughout the 70’s and 80’s in America, gaming tournaments such as these began popping up in headlines for Time Magazine and Life. The History of Esports has even more details on the backstory to this current phenomenon. Needless to say, the rise of at home internet connectivity in the 90’s benefited PC gaming, and by the 2000’s global tournaments were in full swing. That is when esports really embedded its roots.

NBA 2K League is one of the professional esports leagues, and is co-founded by the National Basketball Association and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Christopher Cantrell (KontruL) poses for a photo with NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue after being drafted #8 in the first round by Magic Gaming during NBA 2K League Draft at Madison Square Garden on April 4, 2018 in New York City. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Magic Gaming, based out of Orlando, Florida, is only one of several teams who will be competing this season of the NBA 2k League. All games will be played at the NBA 2K League Studio in New York. Magic Gaming plans to have a six man roster. Dustin Illingworth, an Influencer Manager for HyperX spoke highly of the partnership with Magic Gaming during this upcoming season.

“HyperX is thrilled to sponsor Magic Gaming for the inaugural NBA 2K season. Magic Gaming’s content-centric strategy is extremely appealing to us, bringing in new and returning fans as close to the action as possible.”

HyperX belongs to the division of Kingston Technology Company Inc., which happens to be the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, cites Pure Magic. This company has been providing gamers and power users, as well as PS-builders, with high performing gaming components for years — 15 years exactly. HyperX is an award winning brand, with their gear being the choice of pro-gamers and technology enthusiast globally. They boast being best in class.