Watch Senegal Vs. Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Neither Senegal or Colombia can afford to lose their final 2018 World Cup group stage match to be assured of advancement — the only trouble is, they're playing each other.

Neither Senegal nor Colombia can afford to lose their Group H finale showdown on Thursday, but the African side has the slight edge going into the match needing only a draw to move through to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Senegal’s dynamic young Coach Aliou Cisse knows that his team cannot afford to play for a draw, The Sun reports, in the game that will live stream from Samara, Russia.

Colombia must win to advance. A draw won’t be good enough — unless Japan fall to already-eliminated Poland, as Sky Sports reports, in Thursday’s other early match. Senegal are playing in only the country’s second World Cup, the first coming in 2002, and the team has conceded in all of their five World Cup games so far, except for their first-ever World Cup match, against France 16 years ago.

“We are not thinking about anything apart from the next game,” Colombia and Arsenal goalkeeper Ospina told The Sporting News. “We are still in third place in the group, and if we don’t win then we are going home. So our concentration and our 100 percent focus is on Senegal, not who we could play in the next round.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H winner-take-all decider, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the critical match between the African and South American sides is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, on Thursday, June 28.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Senegal vs. Colombia live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Senegal have faced Colombia only once before, in a 2014 friendly match, as 11v11 records. That game ended in a 2-2 deadlock. But the team went unbeaten in its World Cup qualifying campaign, winning three matches and drawing a pair, as the 11v11 database shows.

Senegal will need to clean up their defensive play after allowing a pair if goals to Japan, while Colombia is coming off a confidence-boosting 3-0 demolition of Poland, according to FIFA.com. Senegal allowed Poland to get a ball in the net, however, though the African side ended up with the 2-1 win.

To watch a preview of Thursday’s Senegal vs. Colombia World Cup match, check out the video below, courtesy of OddsShark.

To watch a live stream of the group-deciding Senegal vs. Colombia World Cup Group H match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the thrilling Senegal vs. Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Senegal vs. Colombia match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Senegal vs. Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service, while in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Senegal vs. Colombia on mobile devices.