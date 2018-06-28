‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Wonders Who The Father Of Her Baby Is, Hope Is Worried

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some shocking turn of events in Salem towards the end of the week, and secrets and lies will play a big part in many of the storylines.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) find out that she is pregnant. However, she won’t know who the father of her unborn child is.

As many fans already know, Abby is married to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), but when she was in the middle of her split personality disorder drama, one of her alter-egos, Gabby, fell head over heels in love with Chad’s brother, Stefan Dimera (Tyler Christopher). Gabby and Stefan ended up in bed together before Abigail was able to get help for her mental illness, but the impact of the night may now live on forever.

Abby will tell her friend Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) that she doesn’t know who the father of the baby is, and that she will likely have to tell her husband, Chad, that he might not be the child’s dad. Chad will certainly be crushed by the news as he is already devastated about finding Abby and Stefan in bed together, and can’t get the images out of his mind.

Abigail is back in Salem and she may not be alone! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/GOiDIneMEl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) tell Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that she believes her daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) may be with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Hope will be worried sick over the revelation as Ben is a known murderer, and was just recently released from the mental hospital he had been in for years. While Ben swears that he is a changed man, Hope doesn’t want to take any chances, and she’ll be in an even bigger hurry to find her missing daughter.

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo (Greg Rikaart) will be desperate to find Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). It seems that Leo may be finding out that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) wants to drop his sexual harassment lawsuit, and he may either beg for his job back, tell Sonny the truth, or try to get some settlement money before it is too late.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) give her husband Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) some good news about his eyesight. However, she will have to lie to Steve about the details, considering she’s been working with Stefan behind his back.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.