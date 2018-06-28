Janoris Jenkins’ Brother Charged With Manslaughter After Body Discovered At The NY Giants Player’s Home

Roosevelt Rene, 25, has been identified as the victim

As reported yesterday by the Inquisitr, a body was discovered at a home belonging to New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins. At the time, the identity of the deceased male was not known. However, new details have emerged in the case linking Janoris’ brother, William Jenkins, to the death.

According to TMZ Sports, who originally broke the story yesterday, William Jenkins was arrested on account of a parole violation hours before the body was discovered at his brother’s home. As the day wore on, officials started to suspect William was involved in the death of Roosevelt Rene, 25, the man found deceased at Janoris’ home. However, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has stated that the current allegations are “merely accusations” and that the defendant must be “presumed innocent” until the case is brought to trial. Currently, William Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter, according to the New York Post.

The New York Post states that Roosevelt Rene possibly died as a result of a “strangulation/suffocation incident.” However, the coroner is yet to officially confirm the cause of death.

Rene’s body was discovered on Tuesday in the basement of Janoris Jenkins’ home and the investigation is now being considered a homicide according to Business Insider.

A family friend, Rene also produced music under the name Trypps Beatz and had been staying at Janoris Jenkins’ home. The New York Post also states that the pair were producing music together.

Seth Wenig / AP Images

Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time of Rene’s death and, according to the New York Post, he has been advised to stay there while the investigation continues. Sources have reported that Janoris is “good” and “just waiting for the legal process to play out.”

Janoris’ brother has been in trouble with the law for an extended period of time prior to this event. In a previous interview Janoris Williams did with the New York Post, he stated that his brother had been incarcerated since he was 14.

According to prison records, William Jenkins has been locked up multiple times in relation to the sale and possession of a controlled substance from December 2006 onward. His latest stint inside resulted in his release on July 18, 2016. According to the New York Post, “as part of the Interstate Compact for Adult Offenders, William was approved for and has been under New Jersey supervision.”

However, he was picked up in violation of his parole approximately nine hours before the body of Roosevelt Rene was discovered. Jenkins is currently being held in the Ontario County Jail in Canandaigua, NY, and is expected to be extradited to New Jersey, according to officials.

William Jenkins faces 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted in relation to the death of Roosevelt Rene. And, as yet, no motive has been released in relation to Rene’s death.