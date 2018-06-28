New Movies And TV On Netflix In July: ‘Comedians In Cars,’ ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Return With New Episodes

A solid lineup of movies and new TV series will hit Netflix in July, headlined by new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.'

Summer is officially in full effect and for those of us who would rather stay inside to beat the heat, Netflix offers a solid lineup of original movies and TV series, as well as some recent hits and classics from the big screen, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed this week.

Fans of comedy and even more important, comedians, get a new helping of one of America’s best known comics, Jerry Seinfeld. The 64-yar-old funnyman pours out fresh episodes of his long-running talk show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The first and only TV series in which Seinfeld has starred since his now-legendary, self-titled sitcom hit of the 1990s, Comedians in Cars has a simple concept. In each episode Seinfeld, an automotive buff, drives a classic car with a fellow comedian in the passenger’s seat, bantering back and forth the whole way. Eventually, they stop for coffee and talk some more.

New episodes of Seinfeld’s series debut on Netflix on July 6.

As Netflix works toward its goal of making its entire library 50 percent original shows and movies, according to The Verge, July features more than there dozen original Netflix productions, including a slate of movies highlighted by an all-new animated feature adaptation of the classic Jack London adventure novel White Fang, starring comedian Nick Offerman.

Watch an interview with Offerman and his collaborators on the new film, in the video below.

The popular Netflix women-in-prison drama Orange is the New Black also returns with its sixth season of new episodes, which all go on line for binge-watching on July 27.

Here’s the full list of Netflix new releases in July.

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup – Netflix Original

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2– Netflix Original

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– Netflix Original

First Team: Juventus: Part B– Netflix Original

Free Rein: Season 2– Netflix Original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– Netflix Original

Sacred Games– Netflix Original

Samantha!– Netflix Original

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course-Netflix Original

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– Netflix Original Film

The Skin of The Wolf– Netflix Original Film

White Fang– Netflix Original Film

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2– Netflix Original

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

The post-apocalyptic thriller “How It Ends,” a Netflix original movie starring Theo James (above) and Forrest Whittaker sees its premiere on July 13. Netflix

July 13

How It Ends– Netflix Original Film

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush– Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– Netflix Original

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– Netflix Original

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– Netflix Original

July 20

Amazing Interiors– Netflix Original

Dark Tourist– Netflix Original

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose– Netflix Original Film

Father of the Year– Netflix Original Film

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– Netflix Original

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– Netflix Original

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– Netflix Original

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– Netflix Original

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– Netflix Original

July 22

An Education

Bolt

July 24

The Warning– Netflix Original Film

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– Netflix Original

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services– Netflix Original

Extinction-Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6-Netflix Original

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– Netflix Original

The Bleeding Edge– Netflix Original

The Worst Witch: Season 2– Netflix Original

Welcome to the Family– Netflix Original

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2-Netflix Original

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– Netflix Original