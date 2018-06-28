New Movies And TV On Netflix In July: ‘Comedians In Cars,’ ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Return With New Episodes

Summer is officially in full effect and for those of us who would rather stay inside to beat the heat, Netflix offers a solid lineup of original movies and TV series, as well as some recent hits and classics from the big screen, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed this week.
Fans of comedy and even more important, comedians, get a new helping of one of America’s best known comics, Jerry Seinfeld. The 64-yar-old funnyman pours out fresh episodes of his long-running talk show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The first and only TV series in which Seinfeld has starred since his now-legendary, self-titled sitcom hit of the 1990s, Comedians in Cars has a simple concept. In each episode Seinfeld, an automotive buff, drives a classic car with a fellow comedian in the passenger’s seat, bantering back and forth the whole way. Eventually, they stop for coffee and talk some more.
New episodes of Seinfeld’s series debut on Netflix on July 6.
As Netflix works toward its goal of making its entire library 50 percent original shows and movies, according to The Verge, July features more than there dozen original Netflix productions, including a slate of movies highlighted by an all-new animated feature adaptation of the classic Jack London adventure novel White Fang, starring comedian Nick Offerman.
Watch an interview with Offerman and his collaborators on the new film, in the video below.
The popular Netflix women-in-prison drama Orange is the New Black also returns with its sixth season of new episodes, which all go on line for binge-watching on July 27.
Here’s the full list of Netflix new releases in July.
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup – Netflix Original
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2– Netflix Original
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– Netflix Original
First Team: Juventus: Part B– Netflix Original
Free Rein: Season 2– Netflix Original
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– Netflix Original
Sacred Games– Netflix Original
Samantha!– Netflix Original
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course-Netflix Original
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– Netflix Original Film
The Skin of The Wolf– Netflix Original Film
White Fang– Netflix Original Film
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2– Netflix Original
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends– Netflix Original Film
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– Netflix Original
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush– Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– Netflix Original
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– Netflix Original
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– Netflix Original
July 20
Amazing Interiors– Netflix Original
Dark Tourist– Netflix Original
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose– Netflix Original Film
Father of the Year– Netflix Original Film
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– Netflix Original
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– Netflix Original
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– Netflix Original
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– Netflix Original
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– Netflix Original
July 22
An Education
Bolt
July 24
The Warning– Netflix Original Film
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– Netflix Original
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services– Netflix Original
Extinction-Netflix Original
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6-Netflix Original
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– Netflix Original
The Bleeding Edge– Netflix Original
The Worst Witch: Season 2– Netflix Original
Welcome to the Family– Netflix Original
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2-Netflix Original
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– Netflix Original