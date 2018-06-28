NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade DeAndre Jordan For Carmelo Anthony, Jerami Grant & Pick, Per ‘LA Sports Hub’

Should the Los Angeles Clippers trade DeAndre Jordan to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package centered on Carmelo Anthony?

As the offseason goes deeper, rumors and speculations continue to swirl around Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. According to Marc Stein of New York Times, Jordan could opt into the final year of his contract worth $24.1 million and ask the Clippers to send him somewhere else. Trading the 29-year-old big man will be the best option for the Clippers than losing him in free agency without getting anything in return.

One of the NBA teams who could be interested in adding DeAndre Jordan to their roster is the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Jason Reed of Fansided’s L.A. Sports Hub, the potential acquisition of Jordan could help the Thunder re-sign Paul George, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July. Jordan has played most of his NBA career with two other superstars, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, making him a better fit in Oklahoma City than Carmelo Anthony.

With Jordan expected to serve as the Thunder’s starting center next season, Oklahoma City will be free to find a trade partner for Steven Adams. Adams, 24, will undeniably attract rebuilding teams who are in dire need of a dominant presence under the basket. The Thunder could demand young assets and future draft picks in any deal involving Adams.

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers will 'work together' to find a trade if he decides to opt-in to contract, per @wojespn https://t.co/d0lCiCP4Cd pic.twitter.com/gajyAS1N23 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2018

In the proposed trade scenario by Fansided’s L.A. Sports Hub, the Clippers will be sending DeAndre Jordan and Milos Teodosic to the Thunder for Carmelo Anthony, Jerami Grant, and a 2019 first-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. The deal will not only be beneficial for the Thunder but also for the Clippers.

“As for the Clippers, they are trading one year of a bad contract for another and are receiving young assets and are freeing up space at guard all in one deal. Jerami Grant is starting to come into his own and that 2019 first-round pick could play a huge role in the team’s rebuilding future.”

Carmelo Anthony may no longer be the player that he used to be, but he could still be a reliable contributor for the Clippers on the offensive end of the floor. Anthony admitted that he made a huge sacrifice in his game when he teamed up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George in Oklahoma City, and no one can deny the fact that he is unhappy with his new role.

In Los Angeles, Anthony will be the focal point of the Clippers’ offense which could greatly help him regain his shooting touch. However, before the Thunder and the Clippers engage in a trade deal, they must first convince Anthony to waive the no-trade clause in his contract.