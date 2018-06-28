Tamera Mowry-Housley Celebrates 40th Birthday With Star-Studded Party

The talk show host and actress was surprised by friends and family in Wine Country.

Even though she doesn’t officially turn the big 4-0 until July 6, Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated the major milestone this past weekend at a surprise party in Napa Valley thrown by her husband, Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley.

The birthday bash took place Saturday, June 23, at the Reynolds Family Winery in Napa, California. Some of the lucky celebs People said scored an invite to the party included Mowry-Housley’s on-screen mother from Sister, Sister, Jackée Harry, Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure and her husband Val Bure, chef Guy Fieri, rapper E-40, former baseball player Torii Hunter, current San Francisco Giants player Brandon Belt, actresses Dorian Pham and Megan Stevenson, and, of course, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Jeannie Mai, her four beloved co-hosts from the Real.

Unfortunately, her identical twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, could not attend the shindig as she just welcomed her second child, a girl, on May 5. However, her younger brother, Baby Daddy actor Tahj Mowry, did make it to the Wine Country celebration.

Those in attendance at the fête munched on various cheeses, cupcakes, cake, and a table filled with chocolates, as well as various wines, including cabernet, chardonnay, pinot noir, and sauvignon blanc, and Penta tequila, noted People.

Jeannie Mai posted several pics and two videos from the party on her Instagram page. In the caption of one post, featuring four photos of the four Real ladies having a great time at the winery, she said, “When I look at these pictures, I see true beauty. And it has zero to do with appearance. It is our history, journey, harmony, honesty, maturity, dependability, and unfailing strength as individuals that bind our friendship as women.”

In another post, Mai talked about one of her “favorite soul sistas in life,” birthday girl Mowry-Housley. “Tam Tam, your lustrous light of love and laughter is contagious,” she wrote. “I’m honored to be beside you at our Girl Chat table in work and forevs in LIFE (yes bish u ain’t getting rid of me). Today was magical because YOU are that to EVERYONE YOU MEET babe!!”

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton shared another great shot of the quartet on Instagram and typed out the opening lyrics to the Golden Girls‘ theme song as the caption. “Thank you for being a friend, Traveled down the road and back again, Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant,” she wrote.

The birthday babe also posted snapshots from her special day. In one Instagram post, she thanked her husband for throwing her the party. “You never cease to amaze me,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for you working endlessly to bring the people that I love to the place that I love so much to celebrate a big milestone.”

“I am actually very excited to turn 40. In a way I feel as if I am just beginning. I’m grateful for every experience, every lesson; the good and the bad that had brought me to this very moment. I’m ready for this new chapter of my life. I’m entering in with an open heart, faith, and unconditional love. Life is a blessing. I never want to take it for granted.”

About her three fabulous friends from the Real, Mowry-Housley Instagrammed that she is “so blessed to have been chosen to work alongside” them. “It’s truly magical when you ladies are around, and especially in such a special place,” she said. “It was a dream. I couldn’t thank you enough.”

An after-party was held at the Italian restaurant Allegria in downtown Napa that night.

The Housleys have been married for seven years, and they have two children, 5-year-old son Aden and 2-year-old daughter Ariah. In May, they starred in an HGTV home-renovation special simply titled The Housleys.

Adam chose the winery as the place to celebrate his wife’s birthday because they are both big fans of the beverage. The couple even co-own Housley’s Century Oak Winery in Lodi, California, with his parents and brother. According to a recent Wine Spectator feature, the couple has more than 400 bottles of wine in their collection.