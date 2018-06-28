Sammy Sosa Talks Lighter Skin, Says ‘This Is My Life’

Sosa's lighter skin tone is causing confusion among fans.

Slammi’ Sammy Sosa, now 49 years old, has moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with his wife, Sonia Rodriguez, and their six kids. For those who are unaware of who this celebrity is, he is a former baseball right fielder and one of the game’s best hitters. One of the nine players in MLB history to hit 600 career home runs, Sosa has been fairly inactive to the public eye as of late. Photos of Sosa circulate Facebook, Instagram, and SnapChat, serving as the only view fans now have into their hero’s life. These social media sites, the exiled athlete has recently told journalists at Sports Illustrated, are not really his thing. Actually, he’s called them B.S., and stated that he does not have time for such things. What he really has even less time to worry himself over are the opinions people seem to be giving about his skin tone. Yes, Sammy Sosa bleached his skin. No, he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

“Look what I am today. This is my life, and I don’t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.

Indeed, Sosa has been taking charge of his life and venturing out into the business world since the fiasco over steriod use occurred in prior years; hence moving his family to Dubai. He and his wife of 26 years and going have moved to the UAE around three years ago, for both business — possibly real estate — and pleasure. Though Sosa would not express the exact verifiable details to Sports Illustrated, its cited that he dabbles in various international commerce such as oil in the Dominican Republic, real estate in the UAE, hospitality and beverages in the UK, and storm proofing inside Panama. Sammy Sosa has certainly been a busy man, as per usual.

Given the accomplishments he is making, along with the fact that, as he says in so many words, it’s no one’s business but his own, Sosa could care less what internet trolls are saying about his skin tone. The subject is all the buzz among fans and the general public. Such a drastic change has made headlines in much the same way that Michael Jackson’s skin tone became all the rage in street and internet gossip. However, vitiligo is not the cause for Sosa’s pale completion, and he has gone public to make sure everyone is well aware, reports US Magazine.

“It’s bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some. It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not racist. I live my life happily. What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.”

In Dubai, Sosa rubs elbows with the elite. He has told Sports Illustrated that after Dubia, he plans to visit London, Paris, and Monaco. He has travel plans all over the globe, in numerous cities. Except for one: Sosa says he will not set foot in Chicago.