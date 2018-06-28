Khloe Kardashian Takes Heat From Fans After Revealing Baby True’s Pierced Ears

Khloe Kardashian is taking heat from some fans who noticed that her 2-month-old daughter, True Thompson, already has her ears pierced. Khloe shared some new videos of True this week, but fans couldn’t help but see that the baby was wearing some bling on her ears.

According to a June 27 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and gave her fans a peek into her special day via her Instagram story. In a few clips, Khloe shows off her infant daughter, True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the videos, baby True can be seen wearing sparkling earrings in her ears, and some fans are not happy that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to pierce her baby girl’s ears at such a young age.

“No way did Khloe get True’s ears pierced. She’s a baby and not even half a year old yet. Oooooh Khloe,” one online critic wrote, while another added, “Oh ffs why has Khloe pierced True’s ears?”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that baby True isn’t the only member of the family with some new bling. Khloe Kardashian was spotted out on a dinner date with Tristan Thompson earlier this week. The couple hit the town to celebrate the birthday of a close friend, and fans spotted a diamond sparkler on Kardashian’s left hand. Engagement rumors immediately began to swirl, but neither Khloe nor Tristan have confirmed any big news.

In addition, Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen out shopping at Khloe Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas last week. The NBA player may have been searching for the perfect birthday gift for his baby mama, or he could have been looking for engagement rings in hopes of making Khloe his future wife.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

Khloe Kardashian grew criticism then as well when she decided to stand by her man and continue to live in Cleveland with him. The couple then began to work on their relationship issues in hopes of keeping their family together, which is seemingly what they have done up to this point.

Fans are hoping to see more of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, as well as their baby girl, True, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this summer.