‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, June 27: Cane Fights An Angry Jack Over Chancellor!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 27 brings a day of strange surprises in Genoa City as Cane vows to fight Jack tooth and nail over Chancellor, Lily and Hilary team up, Ashley gives Victoria an unexpected warning.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) pretended to be a Chancellor once, so he knows how easy it is, and he’s not interested in Jack (Peter Bergman) becoming one and barging in to take over the company.

When Lily (Christel Khalil) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) teamed up to help get Shauna (Camryn Munn) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) back together with an accidental bumping into each other’s families for dinner at the Club, Jack barged over to the group. While Cane tried to get him to leave, Jack wouldn’t let it go. Even Jack’s friend Hilary couldn’t get him to back down.

Cane accused Jack of gunning for his spot at Chancellor, and Jack told Cane that Jack’s request to exhume Phillip Chancellor’s body had nothing to do with him. Mercifully, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrived and pulled Jack away to the bar. Cane and Devon excused themselves from the table to give Jill (Jess Walton) a call. At that point, they realized that Shauna and Charlie had snuck away, and later they learned their not so subtle plan worked. The troubled teens talked things through, and now Charlie and Shauna are official.

The summer of love in Genoa City is just getting started! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/75SxykHQna — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 27, 2018

Speaking of official, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) aren’t quite there, but they did share a kiss at the Abbott mansion, and it looks like they’re back on the right track after the whole bra fiasco. Arturo hopes that someday Abby will stop by his place again. Perhaps she will.

Finally, at Newman, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) assured Ashley that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) could not be the person behind the leak. Ashley hit back when she felt Victoria tried to give her the brushoff about the leak and the fact that clients jumped ship at Newman, and Victoria kindly invited Ashley to jump ship as well, but Ashley declined.

Later, Victoria relented and agreed to work together with Ashley in an attempt to save Newman Enterprises — for the good of the company. She received quite a shock, though, when Ashley told her that somebody who perfectly matched J.T.’s description showed up on the outskirts of Genoa City. Ashley warned Victoria to be prepared for J.T. to walk through the door at any minute. Victoria couldn’t believe her ears because J.T. is dead. Right?

