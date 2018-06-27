‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Alexis Bellino Speaks About ‘New Beginnings’ After Jim’s Divorce Filing

Alexis Bellino is ready for a new beginning.

Alexis Bellino is ready to start over after her husband of 13 years, Jim Bellino, filed for divorce.

Although the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has not yet shared a public statement about her recent split from Jim, she seemingly shared a message to her fans and followers by sneakily changing her Instagram bio.

“Every story has an end, but in life, every end has a new beginning. God is good,” her new bio reads.

Following Jim’s divorce filing last week, Alexis and her three kids traveled from their home in Orange County to Montana, where they’ve been enjoying a family vacation without Jim.

During their trip, Alexis has shared a number of photos, including an image of herself sporting a blank one-piece bathing suit.

TMZ was first to share the news of Alexis and Jim’s split.

According to Jim’s divorce documents, which were filed on June 21, he and Alexis parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. As for their date of separation, he didn’t list one.

In addition to requesting the dissolution of his marriage to Alexis, Jim requested he be granted joint legal and physical custody of their three children and spousal support from his estranged wife.

Alexis’ marriage to Jim was her second. Prior to their relationship, she had been married for two years to her college sweetheart.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Alexis Bellino’s former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge recently called out Alexis and her estranged husband on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, for a potentially fake divorce filing and suggested that they may have filed for divorce only because Jim was in some sort of legal trouble.

“Why is he wanting spousal support? I have a theory. Everything’s in her name. He’s going to go to jail. Yeah, he’s a shady motherf**ker,” Tamra explained, according to a report from Reality Blurb on June 26.

Another Real Housewives of Orange County star also had nothing good to say about Alexis and Jim’s current situation.

“I heard they don’t [have the Trampoline business anymore] because they were sued,” Shannon Beador, who was also present during the interview, said. “I won’t let my kids go because people get paralyzed. Apparently that happened.”

“Do you think that possibly he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him?” Tamra asked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo TV for Season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m.