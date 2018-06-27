Mom Credits Intermittent Fasting For 71-Pound Weight Loss In 6 Months

New mom Janielle Wright slimmed down from 337 pounds to 266 pounds with IF.

New mom Janielle Wright credits intermittent fasting and light exercise for her stunning 71-pound weight loss and now feels and looks better than ever.

The 5-foot-8 Wright, who weighed 337 pounds in January 2018, has slimmed down to 226 pounds during the past six months. She now plans to lose an additional 86 pounds to reach her target weight of 180 pounds.

Janielle, 28, said she was overweight before getting pregnant, and then ballooned to her heaviest weight after giving birth. Becoming a mom motivated her to overhaul her diet and start a workout routine.

“I wanted to be better for my daughter. I wanted to live for her,” Wright, of Toronto, Canada, told Today. “I really wanted to change the future of what I saw for myself.”

Chose 16:8 Intermittent Fasting Plan

Like many people who struggle with obesity, Janielle has tried many different diets over the years to slim down. This time, she chose intermittent fasting because she wanted an eating plan she could maintain over the long term.

Under her 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, Wright eats whatever she wants during her eight-hour eating “window” and fasts the other 16 hours of the day.

For example, if she has dinner one night at 6 p.m., she won’t eat again until 12 p.m. the next day (so she’s fasting for 16 hours).

Weight loss expert say intermittent fasting boosts weight loss and prevents disease. By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically reduce the inflammation caused by constant food digestion.

Digestion is pro-inflammatory, according to the medical journal Critical Care. Inflammation fuels weight gain, aging, and many diseases, including diabetes and cancer.

The American habit of eating around the clock is partly responsible for our exploding epidemic of obesity and chronic disease.

Janielle Wright, a former couch potato, also started exercising at home. She said she never went to the gym before because she was too self-conscious, but she bought a treadmill and started walking at home 15 minutes a day.

As her fitness level increased, the new mom walked for 30 minutes a day, and then worked her way up to 45 minutes.

As she started seeing dramatic weight-loss progress, Wright overhauled her diet to limit carbs and add more vegetables and lean proteins. She also started drinking eight cups of water a day.

Janielle now feels and looks amazing, but says the best part is that she has more energy to take care of her baby. “I am happy and energized to play with my daughter,” she said.