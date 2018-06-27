‘The Bachelorette’ Week 6 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin ‘Could See Forever’ With One Guy, Another Is ‘Ready To Fight’

Which guy becomes a potential frontrunner and which one is ready to fight in Episode 6 of Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' season?

Becca Kufrin is getting closer and closer to a proposal on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season and spoilers suggest that there are shake-ups ahead in Week 6. The next episode airs on Monday, July 2 and a new preview shares some tidbits about what is going to go down.

The Inquisitr has shared that Becca Kufrin and her remaining guys are headed to Virginia for Episode 6. It is known that Becca has a one-on-one with Jason Tartick and Bachelorette spoilers hint that the sparks will really fly between these two.

A new preview shared by Us Weekly shares a hint of this date between Kufrin and Tartick and it looks like they will be quite smitten with one another. The Bachelorette spoilers from the clip indicate that Jason will talk about how he is falling in love, noting that Becca has everything he could ask for in a woman.

Kufrin is heard in the clip saying that she “could see forever with him,” but these words are heard during a montage of her kissing various bachelors of hers so it isn’t known yet which man she’s referencing. Is it Jason, the one who gets a one-on-one with her, or could it be Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, or one of the other men still vying for that final rose?

Another key storyline in Monday’s show will involve Chris Randone. Viewers already watched as he had some tense moments in Episode 5 and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that there are more on the way. The clip teases that there are scores to settle, and Tartick is seen saying that some of the guys are cracking under pressure.

It appears that at one point, Chris will talk with Becca and she’ll mention that someone seemingly felt threatened by him, and Randone apparently will question why guys are still coming after him. It looks like Colton will have a heated moment where he tells someone to hop a plane and get out of there, and viewers will see Randone say to the camera that he’s ready to fight.

How does this all play out with Randone? The Bachelorette spoilers from the preview suggest that Chris will walk on his own to go find Becca and talk with her in her hotel room alone, but it’s not clear when during Monday’s show this will happen. Ultimately, spoilers have said that Chris does head home during this next show, but it’s not during the rose ceremony and it may not be pretty.

Becca Kufrin has said she’s in love and engaged, and the final rose ceremony is right around the corner. ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 spoilers for Episode 6 hint that this will be an intense showdown as the competition heats up and additional teasers will emerge as the July 2 broadcast date comes closer.