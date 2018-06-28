Tristan Thompson Reportedly Shopping For Diamond Rings Amid Khloe Kardashian Engagement Rumors

Tristan Thompson was reportedly spotted out looking at diamond rings, and fans are wondering if he and Khloe Kardashian are now engaged.

According to a June 27 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson spent some time looking at rings at Khloe Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store last week. The NBA star reportedly went shopping alone, and was seen perusing diamonds that were over 5 carats and cost about $350K.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson was also looking at some diamond watches and tennis bracelets as well during his shopping trip, and was in a good mood as he looked at the jewelry.

“Tristan was looking at engagement rings at the Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas, Polacheck’s, last week. The diamonds Tristan were looking at were huge, like over 5 carats in size and cost over $350,000. He was in a good mood and seemed excited to be shopping,” an insider dished.

The news of Tristan Thompson’s jewelry shopping trip comes just days after Khloe Kardashian was spotted out to dinner with her baby daddy wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Engagement rumors began to swirl, but the couple has yet to reveal any big news yet.

Khloe celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and it seems that Tristan may have been shopping for a birthday gift for the mother of his child. However, since Kardashian was seen wearing a diamond on her left hand, fans can’t help but wonder if Thompson decided to propose marriage to his girlfriend.

As many fans already know, it has been a rocky few months for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The basketball player was busted cheating on the reality star back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man and ultimately made the choice to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. The couple have reportedly been working on their relationship ever since, and are trying to move past the cheating scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian took to Instagram on her birthday to show off of some decorations and treats that were sent to her, and sources have revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is planning a “low-key” celebration for her big day, and perhaps she’ll even get the gift of diamonds from Thompson.