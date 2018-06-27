‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s Husband, Eddie Judge, Reportedly Updating His Will Amid Scary Health Crisis

'It is very serious and this is an extremely difficult time for their family.'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Eddie Judge is making sure that everything is in line just in case his health continues to take a downward spiral.

As most fans of that reality star know, he has been going through some tough times as he’s been dealing with heart issues. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Tamra took to her Instagram account to share with fans an update on Eddie’s health after he underwent his fifth procedure in just six months.

“For all that’s asking, Eddie had his [second] ablation on Monday for persistent AFIB. (Ablated 71 time) He is recovering in the sun with family [and] friends. As of now he is in sinus rhythm [and] hoping in [three] months he can go off all heart medication and get back to his active life.”

But just in case things do not go according to plan, Eddie wants to make sure that he has things in line should his health not improve. According to Radar Online, Judge is currently at home resting following his most recent procedure. The source also dishes that Eddie’s condition is very serious and it’s a really difficult time for their family.

“Eddie and Tamra do not want to take any chances when it comes to their family and her security, as well as the business that they share,” a source says.

“Given his current situation, it isn’t surprising to anyone that Eddie has finalized his will.”

Recently, Tamra and Eddie took a break from dealing with hospitals and they jetted off to Mexico, where they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Tamra shared a number of pictures from the trip on her Instagram account and it’s clear that the couple had an amazing time lounging poolside and enjoying a few adult beverages.

In one post, Eddie even seemed like his old self as he joked around with his wife. In the video, Tamra sits atop her husband’s shoulders in a pool as she thinks that the two of them are just taking a picture together. But Eddie got his wife good, dunking her into the pool before a photo could even be taken.

Isn’t he sweet ???? A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 16, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

The cute video gained a ton of attention with over 431,000 views in addition to 180-plus comments and 16,000 likes. Many fans commented on the image to wish Eddie well in his health issues while countless other fans simply gushed over what a cute couple Eddie and Tamra make.

“I just love y’all. You are perfect together. If I wanted another relationship, a relationship like yours would be a goal. Do y’all ever bicker?”

“Glad he’s doing well,” another fan wrote.

The new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on July 16.