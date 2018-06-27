WWE News: Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Reveals Shocking Amount Paid By Fans To Attend ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

Believe it or not, tickets for the big event in Saudi Arabia didn't cost that much.

In late April, WWE went across the world to put on the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia which brought a lot of attention and huge matches. With a host of title matches and the huge battle royal with favorites from the past, the show was an announced sellout and welcomed in around 60,000 people. Two months later, the legendary Jerry “The King” Lawler has revealed just how much the fans paid for tickets to the big event.

When the Greatest Royal Rumble took place, the card was stacked from the very beginning with John Cena vs. Triple H, Rusev vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match, and a number of others. The main event, though, was the 50-man battle royal to determine the winner of a trophy and commemorative title belt.

Jerry “The King” Lawler recently spoke with Twin Lakes Sports Network about a number of topics, and he talked a lot about the Greatest Royal Rumble. The King mentioned how it took him 19.5 hours to get to Saudi Arabia, but it was all worth it for the amazing experience.

Lawler did go on to say that there are different restrictions while visiting Saudia Arabia, and it made the trip a bit more organized. Still, the event was fun and the government of the country made it easily accessible for all the fans that wanted to witness some WWE action.

Apparently, the government of Saudi Arabia actually took responsibility for the entire Greatest Royal Rumble event and paid for it. Lawler said that despite paying “millions and millions” of dollars, they charged the fans no more than $2 per ticket.

Wrestling Inc. also reported how Lawler spoke of the now infamous incident in which Titus O’Neil tripped and slid under the ring during his ring approach. It was one of the bigger highlights of the Greatest Royal Rumble and will go down as one of the biggest goofs in WWE history.

The head of “Titus Worldwide” took a great deal of ribbing from the superstars backstage, Twitter, and just about everywhere. WWE even made merchandise to celebrate the momentous occasion he hit the ground sliding and went underneath the ring instead of into it.

Jerry Lawler said he spoke with O’Neil about the incident and how he could possibly capitalize on it and turn it into a gimmick. The “Titus World-Slide” was quickly squashed because they remember that the rings now have LED screens on them and he can’t always just go underneath it.

Jerry “The King” Lawler may not be on WWE television every week, but he’s still a big part of the professional wrestling community and knows his stuff. It’s not known if the Greatest Royal Rumble will ever happen again, but it’s obvious that the event had some really longtime memories. It’s hard to say that anyone would turn down paying just $2 per ticket with the Saudi Arabian government funding almost the entire thing.