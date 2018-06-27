Khloe Kardashian ‘Keeping It Low-Key’ For Her Birthday As She Shows Off Baby True On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday and she’s reportedly planning to keep it a very “low-key” event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is likely celebrating her special day with those close to her, and not having a huge party like in recent years.

According to a June 27 report by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is spending her birthday with someone very special, her infant daughter, True Thompson. The 2-month-old baby girl made an appearance on Khloe’s Instagram story this week as Kardashian revealed that she was breaking her diet to eat some sweet treats on her special day.

Kardashian showed off some treats and balloons that she received for her birthday via social media. One set of balloons read “Happy Bday Momma,” while other pink balloons decorated her house. Khloe also received donuts that spelled out a birthday message, pink and white roses, and some McDonald’s hash browns to kick off her birthday celebration.

Khloe Kardashian has also been getting a lot of love online from fans and supporters for her birthday. She even had her very own wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, and fans couldn’t get over how much the statue looked like the reality star.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, also took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of her daughter, and pen a heartfelt birthday note, revealing that Kardashian is the strongest person that she knows, while gushing over what a treat it has been to watch Khloe become a mother over the past year.

True’s Mom A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

“Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion,” Kris Jenner captioned the photos.

Meanwhile, sources tell People Magazine that the past year has been the best of Khloe Kardashian’s life, despite Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal. The insider dishes that Khloe will always look back over the past year with great joy as it is the year that she became a mother, a dream that she held on to for so long and that finally came “True” when her daughter was born in April.

Khloe Kardashian is sure to be documenting more of her birthday fun via social media, so stay tuned to her accounts to see more of the moments from her special day.