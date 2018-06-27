‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Can’t Wear Her Engagement Ring! Find Out Why

Brittany Cartwright was presented with a very pricey ring from boyfriend Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright can’t go anywhere with her engagement ring at the moment.

During an episode of her podcast series, Scheananigans, Scheana Marie opened up about her Vanderpump Rules co-star’s new ring, explaining that because the ring was a bit big when Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany, she is unable to wear the bling to work.

“Her ring is almost 3.5 carats. It is like a very nice brand new car. It’s ridiculous,” Scheana said, according to a June 27 report by Reality Tea. “She couldn’t even wear it to work yesterday. I was like ‘let me see the ring’ and she was like ‘I’m not wearing that, like are you kidding?'”

According to Scheana, the ring is “a little big” on Brittany and if someone wanted it, they could pull it right off.

“I’m like ‘until you get that sh*t insured, you do not wear that out in public!'” Scheana said.

Brittany and Jax became engaged to one another earlier this month while enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Malibu, California. From there, the couple returned to their West Hollywood apartment where their Vanderpump Rules co-stars were waiting to congratulate them.

Throughout the couple’s engagement and engagement party, Bravo TV cameras were seen filming for Season 7.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor both confirmed their engagement via Instagram on June 8.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her photo.

Meanwhile, Taylor shared the same photo and told his fans and followers that he was excited to be marrying the woman of his dreams. He also promised that viewers of Vanderpump Rules would be seeing it all unfold on the upcoming season of the show.

As filming continues on Season 7, Taylor and Cartwright are in the midst of planning their dream wedding in Kentucky, where Cartwright is from. And, as Scheana Marie revealed during her podcast episode, they have already decided on a castle where they want the event to take place.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.