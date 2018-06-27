‘General Hospital’ Fans Buzz Over Possibilities As Eileen Davidson Confirms ‘Young And Restless’ Departure

Eileen Davidson is leaving 'Young and Restless' this fall and 'General Hospital' fans are already considering the options if she were to head to Port Charles

Actress Eileen Davidson revealed a bombshell this week when she confirmed that she is leaving the role of Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless. She has also been a part of the Days of Our Lives cast over the years, but it looks like some fans of General Hospital think it’s time for her to take a spin in Port Charles.

As was reported earlier by the Inquisitr, Eileen Davidson confirmed her Young and Restless departure shortly after reports had emerged about the situation. The buzz is that disagreements over her pay drove Davidson to depart Y&R, and fans will be anxious to see what they decide to do with the role of Ashley.

Naturally, many speculated that Eileen would head back over to Days of Our Lives, where she has played the role of Kristen Blake DiMera and several others over the years. Interestingly, reports just emerged that DOOL has hired former Y&R actress Stacy Haiduk to step into Davidson’s shoes there. Granted, things could certainly change over at Days now that Eileen is available.

Fans of General Hospital, however, are popping up on social media and in some comment sections across the web trying to lay claim on Davidson for a Port Charles character. Eileen would hardly be the first to leave Young and Restless and settle in over at GH. For example, Billy Miller left the role of Billy Abbott and now plays Drew, and Michelle Stafford is now Nina in Port Charles after being Phyllis on Y&R.

Elizabeth Hendrickson is now Margaux on General Hospital, after playing Chloe on Y&R, and then there is Steve Burton, who ditched the character of Dylan in Genoa City to reprise his iconic character of Jason on GH. Could Davidson become the next in a long line of Young and Restless stars to take up residence in Port Charles? The idea popped up over at Daytime Confidential as fans reacted to the Y&R news, but not everybody thinks it’s a good idea.

There seem to be a couple of potential characters at the center of this initial round of fan speculation. One idea is that Eileen could step into the role of Elizabeth’s mother. There has been plenty of talk lately about how Franco wants Liz to invite some of the Webber crew to their wedding, so the timing would be perfect to bring Carolyn Webber into the picture.

Another possibility some GH fans have already mentioned is to bring Davidson in as Chase’s mother. Fans have heard a bit about the detective’s mom, and General Hospital recently cast former Days of Our Lives actor James Read to play Chase and Finn’s father. Could Chase’s mom be popping up in Port Charles to shake things up?

Of course, it may well be that Davidson has other projects in mind and isn’t interested in any soap work for the moment. There is already buzz across social media that maybe she will head back to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s entirely possible that something could ultimately work out for either Days of Our Lives or a return to Young and Restless.

Eileen’s IMDb page does show that she has a couple of projects in the works at the moment. However, it doesn’t look as if there’s anything too major she’s tackling in terms of acting right now and her fans are going to be anxious to see where she lands next.

What will Eileen Davidson do next? Is it possible that Frank Valentini will try to lure her over to General Hospital? Spoilers have hinted that some big developments are on the way and fans are dying to see where things head next.