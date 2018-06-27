Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back This Super Affordable ’90s Fashion Trend

Over the years, pop singer Ariana Grande has not only become known for larger than life personality, vocal chords, and talent, but the singer has also become known for setting a fashion trend or two. With Grande’s influence over her fan base amassing millions of young, impressionable tweens and teens, the 25-year-old is bringing back a ’90s hair trend that’s got millennials holding on tight to their scrunchies. As it’s been reported by Bustle, the pint-sized singer is bringing back the wildly popular ’90s hair accessory the snap clip, and she’s adding her little twist to it.

Grande first teased fans with the new accessory after it made its debut over the weekend when photographers snapped the Florida native in the now iconic photo of Grande playfully licking a lollipop as she loving looks at her fiance Pete Davidson. As the two were spotted running errands, paparazzi snapped Grande rocking the clips and her infamous high ponytail.

With many fans completely distracted by how happy Grande appeared to look, some couldn’t help but notice Grande’s ’90s-esque outfit she was sporting. Grande was photographed wearing a baggy yellow hoodie with a mini Louis Vuitton bag slung across her body, and her chunky bangs were held back by a trio of metal clips.

I'm not a love doctor, but this has got to mean something https://t.co/gaUq1XQHK8 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 22, 2018

Grande’s beau Davidson also decided to channel the ’90s, choosing to go grunge wearing a plaid shirt over a graphic tee and a hoodie over his ball cap. Grande’s snap hair clips made an appearance just a few days later when she accented her ponytail yet again with the metal barrette, this time placing it behind her ear and to the side of her hair part.

Ariana Grande Calls for Cease-Fire in Social Media 'War' Following Quickie Engagement to Pete Davidson: 'It Ends Now' https://t.co/J4obJRIo8e — People (@people) June 25, 2018

Grande’s latest hair accessory may have gotten millennials running to their nearest Claire’s stores in hopes of snagging a pair of the metal clips, but as it turns out, Grande’s latest hair accessory has been popping up on the runways for months. Fashion giants Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung brought a bit of the ’90s back in their runway shows this season as models were snapped walking down the runway with metal hair clips, zigzag headbands and the ever popular(and outdated) scrunchie hair tie.

And while Grande isn’t the first to usher them back into trend, she is bringing them back into the public eye after years of the metal clips taking a backseat on the style bus.

Back in 2016, singer Solange was one of the first to don the look as well, when she showed up to the CFDA Awards wearing a molten silver suit and a row of metallic barrettes on each side of her head to match.