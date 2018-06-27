Carrie Fisher Had Affairs With Freddie Mercury And David Bowie, According To A New Biography

Carrie Fisher is a legend in life and death.

Before she died, the late, great Carrie Fisher decided to let the world know that she had an affair with Harrison Ford while he was in his prime.

And, as if that didn’t solidify her legendary status enough, a new biography suggests that the Star Wars powerhouse had affairs with late, great rock stars like Freddie Mercury and David Bowie, too.

Radar Online has the explosive report about the legendary Carrie Fisher and her even more legendary rock star affairs.

Danforth Prince and Darwin Porter, the two biographers who wrote the explosive Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds: Princess Leia & Unsinkable Tammy In Hell, claim that Fisher was introduced to some of the biggest celebrities in the world thanks to her equally legendary mother, the late Debbie Reynolds.

When she met Freddie Mercury, he was still involved with Mary Austin, his long-time “girlfriend.” Prince and Porter claim that Mercury, who was a closeted homosexual for most of his career, began “pursuing” Carrie Fisher from the day he met her. Prince and Porter claim that Fisher told Mercury that she didn’t want to interfere with his long-term affair with Austin.

Their affair was short-lived, but Carrie became “fascinated” by him, and she especially had an affection for some of his clothes, including a glittery body suit that he was prone to wearing. The authors also claim that Carrie engaged in a lot of “penis talk” with Mercury, who explained to her that there was a significant difference between British penises and American penises.

Though her affair with Freddie Mercury ended when she realized he was gay (you don’t say…), Carrie Fisher’s affair with David Bowie fared much worse.

The two met at a London party thrown by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Though Bowie was married to his first wife, Angela, at the time, he never discussed his marriage with Carrie. The two proceeded to have a torrid affair, but Bowie was plagued by bouts of depression.

Their affair, which lasted for six weeks, ended cleanly with the two still being friends, but Bowie was the one who introduced Carrie to the world of drugs.

In Bruges looking for a theater ✝️????????✝️????. ????️????????✌????ℹ♑️g. ®????️g⛎????. ????️♑️????..g????®✌????. ????????????®d. ℹ. D????️. ????????️Ⓜ️????. ????️f. Ⓜ️✌???? ????️????????✝️. 〰????️®k. ℹ♑️. ℹ✝️ pic.twitter.com/nzVlYv2bi6 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 20, 2016

As fans the world over already know, Carrie Fisher died in 2016 while onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. While the initial cause of death was speculated to be a heart attack, a toxicology report later revealed that Carrie had a variety of substances, including heroin, in her system.