Johnny Depp’s 16-Year-Old Son, Jack, Has ‘Serious Health Problems,’ According To Director

Things do not seem to be going very well for Jack Depp, the son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

A new report from Us Weekly shares that Jack’s mother, Vanessa Paradis, missed the Paris premiere of her film A Knife in the Heart. When questioned about Paradis’ absence, director Yann Gonzalez told press that Vanessa was at home with her ailing son.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems.”

Neither Depp nor Paradis has commented on the alleged health issues at this time, so it is unclear how serious Jack’s illness is or what he may be sick with. Currently, Depp is in Europe on tour with his band The Hollywood Vampires. According to the band’s website, they are scheduled to play this evening in Munich, Germany. The band has not yet posted anything on their Twitter or their Instagram account informing fans of a canceled show, so it is unclear whether or not Johnny is also with his ailing son.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis dated from 1998 to 2012 and the couple have two children together. The couple’s other child, Lily Rose Depp, is 19 years old and is following in the footsteps of her famous parents by getting into acting.

Christmas with JiJi @alyssonparadis A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:54am PST

Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Johnny Depp sat down with Rolling Stones for an interview where he discussed a number of things including his divorce to Amber Heard and a recent lawsuit. As part of his divorce to Heard, Depp paid the actress $7 million, which Amber later donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union. Heard also made claims that Depp had physically abused her and at that point, Johnny confessed that he hit a low.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten. The next step was, you’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed. I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

The same year as his divorce to Heard, Depp sued The Management Group, headed by his managers Joel Mandel and his brother Robert, for more than $25 million. Of course, TMG has since denied any and all wrongdoing in the matter and they have countersued.

“Under TMG’s watch Depp’s sister Christi was given $7 million and his assistant, Nathan Holmes, $750,000, without his knowledge, and that he has paid the IRS more than $5.6 million in late fees,” the lawsuit says.

His son Jack was also mentioned in that particular interview when an emotional Depp told the magazine that Jack had to hear about how his father “lost all his money from kids at school, that’s not right.”