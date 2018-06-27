Lamar Odom Will Discuss Divorce From Khloe Kardashian In New Book

Can you say keeping up with Khloe?

According to US Magazine, the reality star’s former husband, Lamar Odom, is laying it all out on the table with an upcoming, tell-all book. The book will highlight a number of thing’s in Odom’s troubled past including his highly publicized battle with drug use, his career in the NBA and most notably, his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. In an interview with the publication, Odom says that he wants people to get to know the real him from his own point of view.

“I”m very excited to work with BenBella Books, Inc. to release my very first book! My fans have always been the best and I really wanted to release this book to give you all a chance to get to know Lamar Odom and my real story, directly from me. I hope to [be] an inspiration to many that you can overcome adversity and challenge no matter where you fall from.”

He will also open up about what led to the end of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian in addition to what happened in his hospital room after he was infamously hospitalized in October 2015 following an almost fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel.

“We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court,” a source says.

Odom also shared the news of his new book yesterday on his Instagram account. In the photo that was posted, the former Los Angeles Lakers star poses with four other men as he holds up what appears to be a rough copy of his upcoming book. The 38-year-old looks casual in a black sweatshirt from his clothing line, Rich Soil Clothing, and a pair of camo pants. He is all smiles as he proudly holds up his book.

Fans of Odom have taken to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on Lamar’s upcoming project. In less than a day of being posted, the photo has already earned Odom over 10,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments. Many fans confessed that they can’t wait to read the book while countless others applauded him for sharing his story.

“Congrats, you deserve the best, I wish you luck and God’s blessings in all you do Lamar.”

“Congratulations Lamar! I can’t wait. You’re such an inspiration,” another fan wrote.

Odom’s book will be available for purchase in February 2019.