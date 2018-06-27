Blake Shelton Is Super Excited For Gwen Stefani’s Opening Night In Vegas

The “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” show happening at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino was announced back in early April and now the day is finally here. There’s one fan of hers who can’t contain his excitement, and that would be boyfriend and country superstar Blake Shelton. The Voice coach had to share with his Twitter followers exactly how he feels about this.

“Today’s the day!!! @gwenstefani opening night in Las Vegas!!! I wouldn’t miss this for the world….”

Then again, did anyone really think he could miss it? The two have been scoring way off the charts on adorable lately, showing the world just how much in love they are. There’s been talk about whether they’d consider marriage, how well he gets along with her kids, whether or not they’d have a child, but now, at this moment, it’s all about Stefani’s Las Vegas debut.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Stefani said via a press release sent out when her show was initially announced. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Tomorrow night #justagirl #vegas ????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

That wait is just about over, and the excited “Sweet Escape” singer has been counting down the days via social media, sharing pictures on Instagram and Twitter that convey the joy she’s feeling. Things seem to be going her way after a rough time following her divorce from former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Her friendship with Shelton blossomed into a real love match, not a rebound as both might have feared since he was also nursing a broken heart after his split from fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert.

Now the two singers have been together for over three years, and they couldn’t be happier. Shelton opened up about it on the most recent episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, saying “When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating, it’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time.” Now it appears they are both sitting on top of the world.