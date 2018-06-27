Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo Of Babies Chicago & True

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star posts a sweet family pic on honor of her sister's birthday.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a gift—on her sister Khloe’s 34th birthday. The Keeping With the Kardashians star and KKK Beauty founder shared a sweet pic to Instagram in honor of her little sis’s big day. The photo features the famous sisters sitting side by side, with Khloe holding two bundles of joy: Babies Chicago and True.

In the first-ever posted photo of the two cousins together, Kim’s daughter Chi wore a pink onesie, while Khloe’s newborn baby coordinated with her in a white and pink outfit. In the accompanying caption, Kim Kardashian wished Khloe a happy birthday and applauded her “strength” over the past year. Kim also told her sis that she loves seeing her as a mom.

Kim’s mention of Khloé’s strength seems to be a thinly veiled reference to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals, which, unfortunately, made headlines just one week before she gave birth to True in April. Kim’s post also comes two months after she publicly slammed her sister’s man over the cheating allegations. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after the scandal broke, Kim described Khloe as “strong,” but lamented the “sad situation” with Thompson.

While the pic of cousins Chicago and True is a dream come true for KUWTK fans, their other newborn cousin, Kylie’s Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, is notably missing. Kylie welcomed her first child with rapper Travis Scott in February, but fans of the family may know that she has already vowed not to share any more photos of her baby’s face. A source told People that Kylie has pulled the plug on posting baby pics due to “nasty comments” on social media.

Clearly, Kim and Khloe feel differently, as their babies are front and center in the new family photo, which you can see below.

As for Khloe Kardashian’s current situation at home, all seems to be well with her and Tristan. The NBA player even seems to have helped set up some birthday surprise for his lady love. Khloe Kardashian shared several birthday “gifts” with fans on her Instagram stories. Kardashian posted photos of silver balloons that spelled out “Happy Bday Mommy” as well as pink frosted donuts with a profanity-laced birthday greeting for “Koko.” The staircase in Khloe’s entryway was also decorated with dozens of pink balloons, which Khloe showed off for fans. And there were also some sweet videos of baby True, complete with social media filters.