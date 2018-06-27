‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Flaunts Her Post-Divorce Body In A Skin-Tight Swimsuit

The 'RHOC' star recently filed for divorce.

Alexis Bellino of RHOC isn’t letting her impending divorce from her husband get in the way of showing off her body.

The Daily Mail has some photos of the soon-to-be-divorced star showing off her fabulous body in a skin-tight black one-piece suit.

The photo, which was taken yesterday as Alexis and her family relaxed on vacation in Montana, had the RHOC star showing off her super-slim figure and her trim waist. The suit was belted, further cinching her already tiny waist.

Bellino is on vacation with her three children, son James, 12, and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Throughout the week, Bellino has been sharing exclusive photos of her family vacation with her Instagram followers, and the kids definitely seem to be having a good time away from the hustle and bustle of everything.

“Sometimes you just need a break,” Alexis shared on her Instagram page.

The RHOC star shocked the fanbase when she revealed, just last week, that she and her husband, Jim, split after thirteen years of marriage.

Jim was the one who filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Jim is requesting spousal support from his wife, as well as joint legal and physical custody of their children.

This will be the second divorce for the RHOC star, who was also briefly married to her college sweetheart back in the early aughts.

But Alexis Bellino’s divorce has made headlines for other reasons, too.

According to Reality Blurb, Alexis’s RHOC co-star Tamra Judge has shared that she has some suspicions about her co-star’s impending divorce.

Judge voiced her concerns on a podcast hosted by Heather McDonald, in which she said that it was “highly unusual” for a man to want spousal support from his wife, especially when he’s supposed to be so wealthy.

Judge believes that everything is in Alexis’s name because that’s how Jim designed it, and that Jim is going to jail because he’s a “shady motherf—er.”

Shannon Beador, another RHOC star, said that she also suspected that something was amiss with the Bellino divorce, telling the podcaster and comedienne that she found it strange that Alexis has yet to issue an official comment about the impending split, and that the couple had to shut down their trampoline business due to the fact that they got sued.

It should be interesting, then, to see how this latest RHOC divorce drama plays out in the coming months.