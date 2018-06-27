Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon Share Thoughts On Having TV Wedding After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Engagement

'Bachelor in Paradise' fans may get to watch Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon tie the knot on television.

The romance between Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon has taken an unusual path for the franchise, but it sounds as if it may have a very familiar ending not too far down the road. Ashley and Jared recently got engaged, and it sounds as if there is already talk about them having their wedding televised on ABC. Are they up for it?

As was recently detailed by the Inquisitr, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed that they were in love this past spring after dancing around the idea of being a romantic couple for about three years. They didn’t just date for very long, however, as Haibon proposed to Iaconetti while they were in Mexico during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. She has hinted that they probably will not go with a long engagement and now she’s already talking about perhaps having her nuptials televised.

People details that the topic of a televised wedding came up during Ashley’s latest podcast with former Bachelor Ben Higgins. During the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Iaconetti said that she thinks they are both open to getting married in front of television cameras. However, she said that they do want some control over the event, and that isn’t always easy to achieve when a network is running the show.

“I think we’re both down, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to be limited to that. So I think if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn’t do it. We want it!”

While Ashley and Jared aren’t exactly the typical Bachelor in Paradise engaged couple, there is little doubt that ABC will want to feature their nuptials in some fashion. The days of extravagant wedding specials focused entirely on the couple’s big day seem to be a thing of the past with the network, but viewers have seen weddings done within a bigger special or individual episode before.

For example, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding was shown as part of ABC’s special honoring 20 seasons of the show. More recently, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass shared their wedding within Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. Several summers ago, Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul shared what was supposedly their real wedding during BIP, but it was later revealed that the two were never legally wed.

Some fans of the franchise are already pointing out that there are other Bachelorette couples who have been engaged to their final rose recipient for a while, but apparently haven’t been offered a televised wedding. For example, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been together for three years now, but have said in the past they haven’t been approached by the network regarding an on-air ceremony. They recently told E! News that they are doing great and definitely are looking ahead to a wedding and family together, but so far, there’s still no wedding date.

Would ABC skip over Kaitlyn and Shawn, as they seemingly have in the past, yet televise Ashley and Jared’s wedding? There’s nothing solid on that front yet, but it looks quite possible. Will Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti make it down the aisle and tie the knot? Will Bachelor in Paradise fans clamor for a televised wedding on ABC of their nuptials? Given how quickly these two are moving forward, it seems likely that additional details will emerge soon.