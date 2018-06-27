Miley Cyrus & Mark Ronson Tease New Song Is ‘Coming Soon’

The world may not be ready for what singer Miley Cyrus and hitmaker Mark Ronson have in store for us next. As reported by Billboard,apparently the musical duo has been in the studio making some highly anticipated musical magic and fans everywhere are going to get to hear it very soon. On Tuesday, June 26, Ronson took to social revealing to fans that he and Cyrus have been working on some music together and that she helped write one of his “favorite songs” to date.

“I don’t even know if this pic is real or fake because I was so busy giving stRong JEW STEEL to the camera, I was unaware of who was to my left or right,” Ronson said in the caption. “All I know is, the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x,” he teased.

As far as Ronson’s long, impressive roster of who he has worked with in the past, the 42-year-old is partly responsible for some seriously massive chart-topping pop songs within the last decade including, Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”(which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100), Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back To Black,” and Christina Aguilera’s “Slow Down Baby.”

Ronson is also responsible for a string of Cyrus’ chart-toppers as well including “Wrecking Ball” and “Party In The USA.” From the looks (and sounds of it), whatever these two are cooking up is sure to make for a monumental(potentially chart-topping) moment in music.

While Ronson just let the world know that Cyrus is planning on making her return to music after an abbreviated break, Cyrus has been busy with her charitable efforts, raising money to help reunite separated migrant families. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, Cyrus is the latest celebrity to get involved in the fight to help reunite the thousands of migrant children who were separated from their families at the Mexican border following President Trump’s immigration policy. The Blast has since reported that within one day, the 25-year-old has raised nearly $30,000 to help with the legal costs it will take to get the families back together.

On Monday afternoon, the actress launched her own fundraiser on Facebook in tandem with the Happy Hippie Foundation to provide a portion of the necessary legal funds it will take to reunite separated families. Happy Hippie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that Cyrus herself helped start, which strives to help homeless youth within the LGBTQ community.

All of the money raised by Cyrus will then be given to the Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) nonprofit organization, whose mission statement is “to protect the basic rights of unaccompanied children in the United States.” KIND will use the raised funds to help migrant families in securing legal representation to get their children back.

Of the fundraiser, Cyrus told Facebook followers, “Happy Hippie and I believe EVERYONE has the right to be with their families and deserves a safe place to call their home. Thousands of migrant children remain detained and separated from their families RIGHT NOW. These are children and families who are escaping violence in their home countries and want a future where they can be safe and together.”