‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 28: Victor Absolutely Loses It And Neil Tries To Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 28 promise a day filled with twists and turns as Victor tries to go public while Neil works double-time to contain the damage done to the Newman brand. Plus, Summer once again toys with Billy.

Victor (Eric Braeden) always keeps things under control. He is a control freak on steroids, and he always controls everything. Except for right now. Right now, somebody leaked his confidential medical information to the press, and now everybody knows all the details. Newman Enterprises is losing clients with people jumping ship left and right.

Victor takes the issue public and vows to find J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and make him pay. Victor isn’t one to go down easy, and he’s almost certain he knows who did this to him. Of course, he’s missing the small little detail that his wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle), soon to be daughter-in-law Sharon (Sharon Case), and sworn enemy Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) killed J.T. and buried his body in Chancellor Park.

Also, did Victor happen to remember that his son Nick (Joshua Morrow) made a solemn vow to take away everything he held dear just last week? Perhaps Victor should sit back and really reconsider the entire situation.

Meanwhile, while Victor runs off at the mouth looking for all the world like somebody who is losing it, Neil (Kristoff St. John) works on damage control, according to She Knows Soaps. Both Victor and Neil want to do the same thing in theory — fix Newman Enterprises’s reputation. It’s just that they have entirely different ideas on how to do that.

Today on #YR Victor and Nikki protect their images and Billy makes a bold move. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/oYo6FwQ6cz pic.twitter.com/hOiXRfH6JZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 26, 2018

One of them (ahem Victor) thinks going off like a crazy person will get the job done, while the other (Neil) believes it should be handled with some finesse and class. This situation can be saved, but it will take some careful strategy and damage control, and right now Victor is being anything but careful. Can Neil reign him in?

And finally, Summer (Hunter King) toys with Billy (Jason Thompson) again. Could she just not? No? Well, okay then. She’s going to move forward with this business of tearing apart her mother and Billy, so she once again works her magic and lures Billy into a gambling situation that only he can help her out with, of course.

The Newman heiress lost her inheritance, and now gambling addict Billy must gamble to win it all back for her.

Tune in tomorrow to see how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out on CBS or POP.