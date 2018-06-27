Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Call It Quits After Nine Months Of Dating

After nine months of being together, it appears that famous musician Sam Smith and actor Brandon Flynn have called it quits, as reported by Page Six.

The pair began their relationship back in November of 2017, a short while prior to the release of Smith’s second studio record “The Thrill Of It All.”

However, it appears that after being together for less than a year that the union between the “Stay With Me” singer and the 13 Reasons Why actor has come to an end.

Smith, who is 26 years old, took to his Instagram page yesterday, June 26 and began deleting any old photos of him and Flynn together that he had posted while they were dating.

A source for Page Six that is close to the famed singer stated that “Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately, things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction.”

Smith’s tour had actually just begun around the same time that the news of his relationship ending had broke, and the star will be traveling for performances from now until the end of November 2018.

The pair had what appeared to be an idyllic relationship, with Sam going as far as inviting Brandon to Great Britain only last month to enjoy time together on the island.

They spent their time in each other’s company, having a date at Alton Towers and even heading to a local theatre to watch “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Flynn also reportedly introduced Smith to his parents earlier this year as well, going to further, even more, the seriousness at which the pair moved into their relationship.

Flynn, who is 24 years old, is a well-known actor who is now most recognized for his role as Justin Foley in the massively successful Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

He was spotted at New York City’s pride parade just recently, but Sam was nowhere to be found.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

When he was questioned by Page Six about his relationship with Flynn in the past, the singer stated “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy.”

“I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

This is not Smith’s first foray into heartbreak either, with his last significant break-up occurring in 2015 after growing intimate with actor Jonathan Zeizel.