Kailyn Lowry Calls Out MTV For Bad Edits On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry claims MTV has an odd way of showing how events happen.

The events of Teen Mom 2 aren’t always seen in the order they happen.

On Twitter, following the most recent episode of the MTV series’ eight season, Kailyn Lowry resounded to a fan who said that production had been all over the place when it came to the sequence of the events shown on the latest episodes of the show.

“A couple weeks ago it was Ensley’s birthday in January and the next episode it was December, then they showed Ensley’s birthday again,” the fan wrote.

“Christmas photos was beg in December. Watson’s bday is the end of January all in one episode,” Lowry replied.

While Lowry and the rest of the cast has been known to call out MTV for their edits of certain episodes, the edits don’t appear to be a real problem for them, unless they feel that they’ve been edited to look bad, as Jenelle Evans did just weeks ago.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Evans lashed out against MTV earlier this month on Twitter as she suggested that MTV had purposefully edited her husband, David Eason, to look bad on the show. She then told fans that only she knows what really goes down at her home.

Workin hard or…….. hardly working A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 3, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

Over the years of her time on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has been seen enduring a number of struggles as she attempts to manage her three children, eight-year-old Isaac, four-year-old Lincoln, and 10-month-old Lux Russell, and balance her co-parenting relationships with their three fathers, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, respectively.

While Lowry is expected to continue to showcase her life as a mom on Teen Mom 2‘s upcoming ninth season, The Ashleys’ Reality Roundup recently revealed that her oldest son and his father would not be appearing on any further seasons of the show. In addition, Rivera’s fiancee, Vee Torres, will not be seen.

Lowry’s youngest son, Lux, may also be leaving the show if his father, Lopez, refuses to sign documents that would allow him to be featured on Season 9.

Jenelle Evans has also revealed that her youngest daughter, one-year-old Ensley, won’t be seen on Season 9 and suggested that her middle child, four-year-old son Kaiser, who she shares with Nathan Griffith, may be leaving the show after Season 8.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.