A Spice Girls Tour Is Happening, According To Mel B

Mel B, AKA Scary Spice, served as guest host on The Today Show during the fourth hour Wednesday, and while speaking with anchor Hoda Kotb, she revealed that a revival is in the works for the Spice Girls. Hoda wasn’t sure if she was being serious or not. The segment started off with Mel explaining how she got started, attending auditions for various girl groups and how she would see the same faces. Finally, she and the girls realized they should just do it themselves, which they did.

“We knew each other from the scene, and we were all kind of friends and we’re all so different, we just blended, like a jigsaw puzzle that just worked.” She wasn’t kidding about the group working well together. “In their late-90’s heyday, the Spice Girls earned up to $75 million a year,” according to Rolling Stone. The rumors have been circulating for a while that the women may reunite to tour and put out an album, with Money speculating such an endeavor could net each member around $14 million. That certainly sounds like an incentive to put aside any differences and make some incredible music together again. After all, according to Billboard, their last reunion tour in 2008 earned $70 million.

When Hoda asked if there was ever a time she stopped enjoying performing, Mel was adamant there never was, saying, “I’m the only one who keeps saying we will be performing, which we are going to be performing. Finally, they got it together,” she said excitedly, gesturing with her hands to accentuate what she was saying.

The #SpiceGirls reunion is really happening — and it could be headed to TODAY! https://t.co/fw1kvt8avr — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) June 27, 2018

Hoda remained a little skeptical, pointing out she’s seen it rumored before but that Victoria had gone on the record to magazines, saying it wasn’t happening. Mel interrupted her, saying, “She’s always bloody saying that.” She then turned to the camera and pointed as if to Victoria herself, saying, “Stop it. We are touring.” When Hoda pressed her again, Mel said they were and then wondered if she shouldn’t have said it out loud. “We are going to be doing performances together for sure,” she insisted.

Hoda was quick to point out that Mel has said it before, that they were supposed to play at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, going so far as to say to Mel that she kept looking for them during the wedding. “You know what happened? I got divorced and had to go to court,” responded Mel.