Christina El Moussa Steals A Kiss From Boyfriend Ant Anstead In New York City

The kiss comes as El Moussa announced her new HGTV show.

Christina El Moussa seems to be moving on in all aspects of her life.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, the mother of two shared news with fans that she will soon be starring in her own HGTV show titled Christina on the Coast. The 34-year-old is currently starring in the seventh season of her hit show, Flip or Flop, alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. But Christina dished to fans that she is definitely ready to do her own thing on the side.

“I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019! I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!”

And while she seems to be moving on in her professional life, she’s also moving on in her personal life as well. According to the Daily Mail, Christina and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, packed on the PDA for cameras as they arrived in New York City to film Good Morning America. In a video, Christina can be seen stepping outside of a black SUV in a strapless, floral dress along with a pair of strappy brown sandals. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and curly.

As she steps outside of the SUV, she is greeted by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead. Anstead looks incredibly happy to be with El Moussa and plants a kiss on her right in front of the cameras. El Moussa’s man looks dressed to impress in a blue suit and a white button-up shirt.

According to the outlet, Christina has been dating the English TV presenter since 2017. Prior to that, Christina reportedly and briefly dated her ex-boyfriend Doug Spedding. And luckily for Christina, her ex and business partner, Tarek El Moussa, likes her new man. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christina shared that Tarek and Ant get along well. She even said that Tarek likes her new boyfriend and thinks he’s a good guy. But when asked if Tarek was dating, Christina says that she tries to stay out of his dating life.

It’s also worth noting that Christina also shared that there is no bad blood between the couple now that Christina has been picked up for her own show.

“So, Tarek is aware that I got picked up for Christina on the Coast and he’s very happy for me. We’re both really supportive of each other and we both want the best for each other and each other’s success.”

Christina on the Coast is expected to air in early 2019.