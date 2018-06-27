Eileen Davidson Confirms Her Exit From ‘The Young And The Restless’

Daytime Emmy-winning actress thanks the amazing people she's been blessed to work alongside on 'Y&R.'

Daytime Emmy winner, Eileen Davidson, confirmed her exit from The Young and the Restless.

Last night, Inquisitr reported that Davidson planned to leave the show, and the actress, who just won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Ashley Abbott, took to Twitter to let her fans know she’s leaving the CBS soap.

Davidson tweeted, “Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day!” She ended her tweet with two hearts and a kiss emoji.

Davidson portrayed Ashley Abbott in Genoa City off and on since 1982. Soap fans may also recognize her from Days of our Lives where she portrayed Kristen DiMera and Kristen’s bevy of doppelgangers Susan Banks, Mary Moira Banks, Thomas Banks, and Penelope Banks from 1993 to 2017. For her efforts on Days, Davidson took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2014.

As soon as she sent out her tweet, fans replied with good wishes. Som fans also hoped to see her back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Davidson appeared on RHOBH in Seasons 5, 6, and 7. She also guest-starred in Season 8.

Some fans even hoped she would return to Days of our Lives. However, recently casting news shows that former Y&R star Stacy Haiduk will portray Kristen and the other roles that Davidson portrayed in Salem, according to a report from Daytime Confidential.

Eileen Davidson joins her Y&R co-star Mishael Morgan, who portrays Hilary Curtis, in exiting the popular CBS Daytime drama. Morgan decided to leave a few weeks ago when her contract renewal negotiations failed. While Davidson’s official reasons concern her daily life, a source told Daytime Confidential that “Eileen is a big family person, but Sony’s ‘no raises’ policy makes it easier for actors to walk away these days.”

Certainly, if an actress ever deserved a raise, it would be a year when she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. However, with sudser budgets razor thin these days, it looks like raises may be tough to come by, which could spell disaster for some of the talented actors and actresses as well as the long-time fans.

As of now, there are no official details on how Eileen Davidson will exit the show.