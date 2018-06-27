Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Debuts New Hair Extensions [Photo]

Chelsea Houska got a pre-baby makeover!

Chelsea Houska may be about to give birth to her third child but that doesn’t mean the Teen Mom 2 star is lacking when it comes to her look. In fact, Houska recently replaced her clip-in hair extensions with actual hair extensions and she looks great.

On June 25, Houska posted a series of side-by-side photos of her before and after look on Instagram.

“SOOOOO PUMPED about my new extensions… no more clip ins (woo!)” she wrote. “Thank you SO MUCH [Ayla Archer] for killing it. I’m obsessed.”

In the after photo, Houska’s hair appears much longer and also much fuller.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Houska has been into hair and makeup ever since they first met her on 16 & Pregnant. However, after working in the industry for some time, she chose to walk away from her career and focus on her growing family with husband Cole DeBoer.

Houska married DeBoer in October 2016 and share one-year-old son Watson. They also have a baby girl on the way, who is expected to arrive by the end of summer. Earlier this month on Twitter, Houska confirmed that she had entered the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Houska is also mom to eight-year-old Aubree, who she shares with former boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea Houska announced that she and Cole DeBoer would be welcoming their second child in March of this year with an Instagram post of the child’s sonogram. In the caption of the photo, Houska confirmed that the baby, her third, would be a girl and would be arriving in a “few months.”

“GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!” she wrote at the time. “We could not be more excited!”

During a previous season of Teen Mom 2, Houska and DeBoer were seen contemplating the idea of adding a third child into their blended family and ultimately, they decided to move forward with their plan.

Before welcoming son Watson in January 2017, Houska spoke to People magazine about her plans for a large family.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.