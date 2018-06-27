XXXTentacion’s ‘SAD!’ Reaches No. 1 On Charts Following His Death

Following his brutal murder on June 18, it appears as though XXXTentacion’s musical notoriety is far from over, as his hit song “SAD!” has now posthumously reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, released his project ? on March 16, 2018, to massive praise for its versatility and unwillingness to succumb to one particular style of music entirely. That same single off of the album, “SAD!”, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 on March 31, just over two weeks after its release.

The song maintained its position for a bit before gradually slipping down to the No. 52 spot on the list, where it remained for some time in the months that went on between the release and the rapper’s death.

However, as reported by Highsnobiety, within days of his untimely passing, “SAD!” shot like a rocket directly up to the No. 1 position on the Billboard chart, becoming the first song to posthumously reach the top position on the prestigious chart since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” back in 1997, which also attained the coveted No. 1 position after he was viciously gunned down.

This would have been Onfroy’s first stint at the top spot on the Billboard charts, but his music is still doing remarkable numbers when quantized by other services as well. Apple Music also lists “SAD!” currently at the No. 1 position on its top charts, as well as occupying four out of the top 10 most streamed songs on Soundcloud, both this week and now, of all time.

XXXTentacion grew to prominence after garnering a massive fan-base through his Soundcloud account while he was in prison. His first mainstream success came with the song “Look At Me!” which went viral during his incarceration and spearheaded the success of his music that would follow.

Onfroy is often credited as being the biggest success story of the online music sharing platform, which has recently spawned countless of up-and-coming artists who are now building their own mainstream success much like he did.

The rapper was gunned down directly outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida, on June 18 while shopping for a new bike, he was 20-years-old.

In the wake of his death, countless fans, as well as many notable names in music, have taken to social media to express their condolences to his family and anybody else touched by his passing.