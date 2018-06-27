Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Baby Chicago And Baby True Together As She Wishes Khloe A Happy Birthday

Cutest cousins ever?

It’s a family affair!

To celebrate the birthday of her sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kim took to her highly followed Instagram page to share an adorable tribute to her little sis on her 34th birthday. In the caption, Kim gushes that Khloe is one of her “favorite souls” on the planet while also saying that she admires her sister’s strength and ability to follow her heart.

In the sweet image, Kim sits next to Khloe on a black sofa. The two look very casual, both rocking black leggings while Kim wears a white hooded sweatshirt and Khloe wears a black one. Both ladies also appear to be nearly makeup-free — which as fans know, is extremely rare for the reality stars. But what makes the image even more special is the fact that both Khloe’s daughter, True, and Kim’s daughter, Chicago are both in the snapshot.

Both of the babies sit on Khloe’s lap as Chicago dons a pink onesie and sticks one of her fingers in her mouth while she appears to smile for the photo. True, on the other hand, looks sweet in a white onesie though she doesn’t quite know what to think of the camera.

Thus far, Kim’s post has already received a ton of traffic after just an hour of being posted. The picture has already earned the 37-year-old over 1.7 million likes in addition to 12,000 plus comments. Of course, many fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo to wish Khloe a happy birthday while countless other fans simply gushed over how cute the little girls are together.

“I’m my goodness those beautiful baby girls are just toooooooo cute!!!!!”

“I love the natural beauty in you both. And those babies are gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“Haappy bdaay Koko,” one more chimed in.

Most recently, Khloe made headlines when she finally broke her silence on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, the 34-year-old spoke out about the cheating scandal and her decision to stay with Tristan in a Twitter reply to one fan on social media.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite,” the fan wrote.

Soon after, Khloe decided to break her silence and reply to the fan’s tweet.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

The Khloe and Tristan drama is also expected to air on next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For now, hopefully Koko can enjoy her birthday.